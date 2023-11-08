Minecraft Path of the Jedi DLC: Price, features, and more details 

The enormity of content in Minecraft makes the game endless and unique. However, being a decade-old game, much of its content has become old and monotonous, especially for veteran players. That's where mods and DLCs (Downloadable Content) come in to provide a renewed experience for the game. While mods enhance existing in-game content, DLCs add new content that can be explored.

A brand new DLC known as “Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi” was announced in the Minecraft Live event. This DLC adds a Star Wars-based theme to the game, bringing challenges, quests, and more. Let us understand everything about this all-new DLC for Minecraft.

Everything to know about Minecraft Path of the Jedi DLC: Price, features, and more

Features and gameplay

The Minecraft Path of the Jedi DLC was announced during the Minecraft Live event on October 15, 2023. This DLC brings the Star Wars universe into the game with several customization options, an immersive storyline, and much more.

The DLC spawns you in a world of Star Wars, where you will start as a young Padawan at the Jedi Academy. Here, you will train with legendary characters such as Grand Master Yoda and Kellaran Beq to pave your way to becoming a Jedi Knight.

Train as a Padawan with the legendary Grand Master Yoda to become a Jedi Knight (Image via Mojang)

This journey is filled with adventures and trials that you must overcome in order to climb the ranks. These trials can include anything from sending entities into space or dueling other Jedi with your lightsabers.

Once you have reached the ultimate rank, you will find yourself amidst the Clone Wars, which is set in the Prequel Era of Star Wars. Here, you will become an ally to Anakin Skywalker and his 501st Clone Trooper squad to battle droids and the fearsome separatist leader General Grievous.

Fight the dreaded General Grievous in the Clone Wars (Image via Mojang)

The adventures combined with items and entities are what make this DLC extremely immersive and exciting. Team up with legendary characters like Yoda and Mace Windu to fight battles and explore the old Star Wars worlds like Coruscant and Kamino.

Team up with legendary characters like Mace Windu and ally with Anakin Skywalker (Image via Mojang)

The trailer showcases the player collecting Kyber Crystals from the icy caves of Ilum and crafting a lightsaber. This is just a teaser to indicate that players can forge their own custom lightsabers while modifying their stance, blade color, and hilt using a menu that comes along with the DLC.

Along with this, the DLC pack also features 31 different legendary skins and a fully customizable Astromech Droid. You can also access the R2-D2 shirt in the dressing room for free until December 7, 2023.

Use these legendary items and skins to travel around the Star Wars universe, where unexplored biomes and uncharted planets await your arrival.

Path of the Jedi DLC: Price, compatibility, and more

Learn about the price and compatibility of this DLC (Image via Mojang)

The Path of the Jedi DLC is available in the marketplace for the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft. The DLC costs 1510 Minecoins and has a rating of 4.9 in the marketplace.

It can be played single-player or multiplayer with up to four players. The trailer is available on the game's official YouTube channel for those who want to experience what the DLC offers.