Top 7 coolest Minecraft skins in 2023

The Minecraft community's creativity expresses itself in many ways. One of the most notable is character skins that are created by and for players.

By equipping a skin, Minecraft players can express their personality, passion, or fandom in-game. Doing so will also display the talents of the creator who made the skin.

However, with so many skins to choose from, it can be a monumental task to pick the right one for a player's taste. Fortunately, thanks to the efforts of the Minecraft community, there are some incredible skins to check out in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Derpy Spider-Man and 6 other awesome Minecraft skins that are worth a try in 2023

7) Ser Steve

Steve appears to have been knighted in a king's court with this Minecraft skin (Image via NameMC)

It's one thing to equip armor in Minecraft or even use the new armor trimming function to customize it. However, the armor in the sandbox game can look a little clunky, to put it lightly.

This skin may not give players actual armor points, but it's quite stylish. It sees the iconic character Steve donning a full suit of medieval-style armor, complete with a tabard of his presumptive kingdom.

Steve may not seem like the violent type in most situations, but this skin makes it appear as though he is ready to head into battle.

6) Technoblade

Technoblade may have passed away, but his legacy lives on with this Minecraft skin (Image via Technoblade/NameMC)

Technoblade was one of the most prolific content creators in Minecraft's history, garnering millions of subscribers and fans across the world. Tragically, he passed away from metastatic sarcoma in June 2022, leading to an overwhelming amount of tributes and love being paid to the late content creator ever since.

Players have since created entire monuments to Technoblade, and his iconic skin was even placed in Minecraft's launcher in a certain capacity. Fans of the content creator continue to carry on his legacy by donning his memorable skin even in 2023.

5) Derpy Spider-Man

This skin depicts Spider-Man, but a particularly funny-looking version (Image via Juicewrldfan321/NameMC)

There's no shortage of Minecraft skins depicting beloved Marvel Comics characters. However, Spider-Man may be the most notable character seen among the slew of Marvel skins in the game.

This skin certainly depicts Spider-Man, but a particularly funny-looking version with very basic coloration and a set of googly eyes. This skin won't let players do whatever a spider can, but it should certainly be worth a few laughs at the very least.

4) Scuba Steve

Steve fits right into a tropical waterside setting with this skin (Image via NameMC)

Not to be confused with the character played by Adam Sandler, this Scuba Steve is an edited version of Minecraft's primary protagonist. He dons a floral shirt, some tropical shorts, and even a nice scuba mask.

The Scuba Steve skin is ideal for any player who enjoys taking a dive in the game's various oceans or those who love the summer and taking a stroll on a beach. Whatever the case may be, this skin is ready for some underwater exploration.

3) Squirtle Squad

Longtime Pokemon fans may very well get a kick out of this skin (Image via JOVEMFilipe/NameMC)

There's no doubt that Pokemon is one of the most beloved franchises in all of gaming. It has also expanded into many other forms of media dating back to the late 90s (and even a modpack known as Pixelmon).

This skin hearkens back to the early days of the Pokemon: Indigo League animated series, where protagonist Ash Ketchum encountered a gang of Squirtle who donned sleek shades, known as the Squirtle Squad.

This Minecraft skin uses the appearance of the squad's leader, complete with its pointed shades, who eventually became one of Ash's most steadfast companions in his early days as a trainer.

2) Funky Kong

Join worlds as a member of the DK family with this excessively detailed Funky Kong skin (Image via Bloodvile/NameMC)

The Donkey Kong franchise is another iconic one in the gaming world, and this detailed skin is proof that there are still plenty of fans of it in 2023.

This Minecraft skin depicts Funky Kong, a member of Donkey Kong's family who often offers flying barrel rides when he isn't busy blaring music and surfing. Funky may not be the most beloved member of the DK Crew, but this skin is so remarkably detailed and designed that players may still take a flier on it.

1) Din Djarin, The Mandalorian

Travel across your world in the visage of a beloved Mandalorian bounty hunter (Image via NameMC)

Ask a Star Wars fan who their favorite character is from the more recent releases in the franchise, and Din Djarin the Mandalorian is likely to be the top answer. The character's TV series has been a hit among new and old Star Wars fans alike, and it was only natural to translate this fandom into the world of Minecraft via a well-detailed skin.

Mojang may have introduced its own Star Wars-related skins quite some time ago, but this edit of the Mandalorian is exceptionally well-designed. Grogu and a cool-looking spaceship may not be included, but this skin carries all the edge and imposing presence of the Star Wars franchise's latest star-hopping bounty hunter.

