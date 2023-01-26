Minecraft player uses new armor trims to look like Miles Morales

Mojang recently released a Minecraft snapshot 23w04a that adds 11 new armor trims and a new netherite upgrade item.

Armor trims allow players to customize their armor parts through a smithing table. They can be found in several structures and can be duplicated with diamonds and certain blocks.

Even though this snapshot was released two days ago, players have already started customizing their gear and combining different designs.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/mattia0113' posted a picture of them creating a customized netherite armor that looks like Miles Morales' Spider-Man suit. The picture is a collage of the original poster's in-game armor and a picture of Miles Morales' suit to show the similarities.

Along with the armor, the original poster also shows which armor trim players should use to create the customized design. They used vex armor trim on the helmet, eye armor trim on the chestplate, and wild armor trim on the boots.

All these trims were used on netherite armor parts since they are dark and resemble Miles Morales' suit.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor creating Miles Morales suit using newly added armor trims

Since armor trims are a newly released feature in the Minecraft snapshot, this post was an instant hit on the game's official subreddit. Within a day, it received over 4 thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

People not only talked about the similarities between armor customization and Miles Morales' suit, they also discussed armor trims in general and how they will affect the game.

Some Redditors appreciated the similarity between the armor design and Miles Morales' Spider-Man suit. They humorously spoke about how the player has four eyes while wearing the armor, since the helmet has a white design that denotes Spider-Man's eyes.

Other Redditors discussed vanilla custom maps and how they also broadened the customization options in previous versions of the game. However, vanilla custom maps were reintroduced to the game as a datapack feature.

Since there were many older players on the subreddit, the discussion about vanilla custom maps and world generation kept going on the thread.

As armor trims are fairly new to Minecraft, many Redditors don't even know what they are; hence, they asked about them in the comment section. Others appreciated their inclusion because it gave the game more customization options.

People also clarified that armor trims do not offer special perks and are only present for cosmetic purposes.

Overall, people liked the armor customization made by the original poster that resembled Miles Morales' Spider-Man suit. Apart from that, they also spoke about armor trims in general and other features that may bring more customization options to the game.

Even after 22 hours since the post went live, it continues to gather upvotes and comments from Minecraft subreddit members.

