Minecraft player creates datapack that lets you sit on stairs

Even though Minecraft has all kinds of blocks and items for building structures, players might still want more variety. Luckily, there are thousands of datapacks and mods that offer third-party features created by its vast community. For instance, Redditor by the name of 'u/Dennis2pro' recently posted a GIF to showcase a simple datapack they made that allows players to sit on stairs with the help of a saddle.

The GIF shows a Steve-skinned player placing the item on a step and sitting on it. For a very long time, the stair block has been used as a chair by many players in the vanilla version of the title. Even though in-game characters cannot sit on these blocks, they are used as furniture since there is no designated chair in the game.

This small datapack is brilliant, as it allows players to sit on stairs that are frequently used in making furniture in builds. If someone does not want to add an entire mod to the game, they can simply add this datapack to convert the steps into chairs.

Users react to stairs datapack made by Minecraft Redditor

Since millions of players have used stairs as chairs in Minecraft, a datapack that actually lets them sit on them was highly appreciated by the game's Reddit community. Within a day, the post received over 18 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. Even though gamers need to have saddles to sit on the steps, people had words of praise for the original poster.

The OP themselves commented on the post, explaining why they made this datapack. Even though there are several extensions that add different types of chairs and sitting mechanics, hardly any of them are survival-friendly or have several issues. This pack is quite simple, as it uses vanilla blocks and items without adding new mechanics or blocks.

Several Redditors applauded the datapack's simplicity and thanked the OP for it. Some of them reminisced about the old Bukkit and Craftbook plugin that allowed gamers to sit on stairs. Players even praised the clever use of saddles that allow players to sit on the block.

One Redditor asked for a download link for the datapack. After the OP graciously offered the link, several users started debating whether the post would be deleted by Minecraft Reddit moderators.

Recently, there have been a lot of protests against the mods on the game's Reddit page due to the unfair removal of completely appropriate posts and their toxic behavior. This is why users talked about whether this GIF would be removed or not.

Overall, the post about the simple datapack was very well-received by the Minecraft community on Reddit. To this day, players use stairs as chairs in various furniture settings. This offering will now allow them to actually sit on them. Even after a day since the post went live, it continues to gather views and upvotes.

