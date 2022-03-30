5 best furniture mods in Minecraft in 2022

Furniture mods are perfect for Minecraft players who like to build. There are plenty of great building blocks in the game that just don't fit the build as well as they could. Furniture mods take care of the issue by replacing the texture and sometimes more to make the item look better.

There are many different options to choose from and they all do different things. Some are naturally better than others and that makes them pretty popular. Overall, here are some good options for players who want to take their build and design to the next level.

Minecraft furniture mods to explore in 2022

5) Scarab's Missing Furniture Mod

Scarab's Missing Furniture Mod (Image via Planet Minecraft)

This furniture mod brings everything to the game that was missing. Players can place a laptop on a table or a coffee maker on their kitchen counter. Anything a gamer could want to put inside their build is added with this mod.

4) ModernArch Mod

ModernArch mod (Image via Planet Minecraft)

This mod allows players to craft things in the one shape they really shouldn't be able to: circles. There can be circular tables and more. This mod also allows players to use special new plants, wall decorations and more to make the inside of their build that much better.

3) Exline's Furniture Mod

This mod asks whether or not players have the decorations they need for their empty house. The outside of a build often looks stunning, but it can be not easy to fill the inside and make it look good. This mod eliminates that issue and even allows players to do things like sit in the chairs.

2) Tinker's Construct

This mod may not add as many new items or retextures, but it does allow for a lot of customization. With this mod equipped, gamers can fully customize the items they place by altering their shapes and more. It even allows for shapes that normally don't exist in Minecraft.

1) MrCrayFish's Furniture Mod

PlanetMinecraft @PlanetMinecraft



bit.ly/2UKz9ho 9 YEARS AGO @MrCrayfish published his popular Furniture mod on PMC. It currently has 3+ MILLION views and nearly 1.5M downloads! It includes over 80 unique pieces of furniture and a working mail system! Updated and is 1.16 compatible! #PMCFlashbackFriday 9 YEARS AGO @MrCrayfish published his popular Furniture mod on PMC. It currently has 3+ MILLION views and nearly 1.5M downloads! It includes over 80 unique pieces of furniture and a working mail system! Updated and is 1.16 compatible! #PMCFlashbackFridaybit.ly/2UKz9ho https://t.co/6073VptXzw

The vast majority of players who utilize a furniture mod use MrCrayFish. This mod has long been the picture of excellence and one of the best mods. It's also reasonably customizable, so players can tinker with it to get things right. These mod and shader packs help transform the game into something new.

Note : This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

