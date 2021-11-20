5 best Minecraft 1.17 furniture mods

Minecraft mods allow players to add new content into the base Minecraft game easily. This opens Minecraft to a world of new possibilities not included in the vanilla version of the game.

One of the most popular styles of Minecraft mods is those that add furniture. These mods can help players decorate their house with new models, decorations, and other cosmetic items.

These are the absolute best Minecraft furniture mods compatible with the latest version of Minecraft, which is version 1.17 at the time of writing.

Minecraft Version 1.17: Interesting and good looking mods for furniture

5) MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod

Download Here

This Minecraft mod is trendy and has been around since 2013. Although over eight years old now, this mod is still constantly updated and fully compatible with Minecraft version 1.17.

In terms of content, this mod brings a lot. Some of its most popular additions include over 80 unique pieces of furniture and distinct working features on many items.

4) Builders Crafts & Additions

Download Here

Now updated to support Minecraft 1.17.1, this mod sets out to add several new cosmetic items to Minecraft.

More specifically, this mod adds a variety of new tables, stools, chairs, pillows, benches, cabinets, sofas, bookshelves, fences, ladders, and much more to Minecraft.

3) Adorn

Download Here

This mod called Adorn is one of the absolute best decoration mods for Minecraft. It adds a bunch of new furniture items, including sofas, chairs, and drawers.

Furthermore, unlike any other mod on this list, it was created in 2021, meaning all of the content was designed natively to run on Minecraft version 1.17.

2) Exline's Furniture Mod

There is no shortage of customization in this mod (Image via CurseForge)

Download Here

For any Minecrafter looking for well-designed furniture that will fit perfectly inside any Minecraft home, Exline's Furniture Mod is a must-have.

This mod allows crafting a wide variety of new cosmetic furniture-based items that otherwise would not be seen in Minecraft vanilla. Some of these include chairs, tables, drapes, windows, and much more.

1) Decoration and Furniture Mod

This mod adds a plethora of new furniture based items to Minecraft (Image via apkpure)

With 1.17 support, this Minecraft mod is one of the most popular choices for anyone who wants to add furniture to their game. Currently, there are five categories of furniture in this mod. These are tables, decorations, blocks, items, Halloween.

Each category has a vast range of things. For example, there are eight different types of tables to create, each personalized to match a different look and style. In terms of customization opportunities, it doesn't get much better than this.

