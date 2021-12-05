5 best Minecraft mods for the 1.18 update

Minecraft 1.18 was one of the biggest updates the game has ever seen throughout its decade-long lifespan. The update focused mainly on new world generation mechanics and radicalized the game's height boundaries.

However, those wanting to get the most out of the Minecraft 1.18 update may be interested in installing third-party Minecraft mods. These mods come in all shapes and sizes and range from small quality of life improvements to complete gameplay overhauls.

This guide will highlight five of the absolute best mods to use when playing the new Minecraft 1.18 update. Each of these listed mods is entirely free to download, install, and play.

Explore these Minecraft mods for the 1.18 "Caves and Cliffs" part 2 update

5) Appleskin

Download Here

Although relatively small, Appleskin clocks in with over 88 million downloads and is one of the most popular Minecraft mods ever created. The mod was recently updated a few days ago to support Minecraft version 1.18 fully.

In terms of features, this mod sets out to introduce quality of life improvements to the Minecraft hunger system. It displays hunger saturation, potential restoration bars, and food value information in tooltips.

4) Mouse Tweaks

Download Here

Like the previous mod, Mouse Tweaks is another top-rated quality of life-based mod that has recently been updated to support Minecraft version 1.18 fully.

This nifty mod implements a wide variety of shortcuts that players can use to craft, sort, and organize their items more quickly. Furthermore, perhaps the best part about this mod is that everything is fully configurable, meaning players can fine-tune all of the shortcuts directly to their liking.

3) Clumps

Download Here

Highly popular on Minecraft 1.18 servers, this mod sets out to improve the performance of the Minecraft server and client.

This mod achieves these claimed performance benefits by clumping all stray EXP clusters throughout the map. This may sound simple, but it's highly effective in improving FPS, especially on large servers with dozens or even hundreds of simultaneous players.

2) MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod

Download Here

Perhaps the most popular Minecraft furniture mod ever created, Mr Crayfish's furniture mod adds hundreds of new furniture models to Minecraft.

Although this mod was released back in 2013, it's still actively maintained to this day, with new content constantly being added. A few days ago, it was updated to be fully compatible with the latest Minecraft 1.18 update.

All in all, this mod is perfect for anyone looking to spice their house up with some cool furniture items that don't exist in the vanilla version of the game.

1) Waystones

Download Here

This Minecraft mod allows players to craft new "waystone blocks" that function similarly to teleportation devices. This mod was initially created in 2016, but like all of the others on this list, it is actively maintained and was recently updated to support Minecraft version 1.18.

This mod can bring a breath of fresh air for players who feel like they are spending more time traveling from point to point than enjoying the plethora of new content brought forward in the new 1.18 update.

