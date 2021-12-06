How to get Minecraft Education Edition mods and skins

Minecraft Education Edition is a version of Minecraft designed as a teaching tool to help educators use Minecraft for various educational purposes. Students can use this version of Minecraft for activities like basic building all the way up to learning how to code in Javascript and Python. Additionally, it includes tools that allow teachers to supervise and interact with students and join the game with them and teach from within.

In Minecraft, mods are a way to modify (literally) the game using customized items and functions. Mods can be used to change the way Minecraft looks and feels. New items, blocks, and even mobs can be added via mods, which make for a refreshing change of pace and increase the game’s playability. Additionally, skins can be applied to players' character models to add a personal touch to one’s player.

Minecraft Education Edition: Steps to download mods and skins

Mods

Downloading addons

Addons are the parent term for mods. While mods themselves are exclusive to the Java Edition of Minecraft, addons can be installed and used for other versions like Minecraft Education Edition.

This edition has many different types of addons/mods available for it, including vehicle mods, furniture mods, animal mods, and even mods that add security cameras. Players can find these mods on various websites like Minecraft’s official website.

To install an addon, players have to open the game and navigate to “Play”. From there, go to “Import”. Clicking on this option will open the player’s windows explorer, from where they can navigate to where they have downloaded the addon they want to install.

Selecting the addon and pressing “OK” will add the addon to Minecraft Education Edition, thus allowing players to use mods and addons in the game.

Skins

Skins can add a personal touch to Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Skins are customizable appearances for players’ character models, which can be chosen as per the player’s desire. They add a personal touch to the game, and make each player’s character unique. In Minecraft Education Edition, skins can be used to differentiate between students and/or teachers, or can even be used to form groups or teams.

There are a plethora of skins available for Minecraft Education Edition on the internet. While many can be found on the aforementioned official Minecraft website, skin packs with hundreds of skins included with them can also be found everywhere. For example, the MCPACK skin pack contains 650 player skins that can be used in Minecraft Education Edition.

To download this pack, navigate to this website and click “Download here – Casual-Skins MCPACK”. This will start the pack’s download. Players can then import skins directly into Minecraft Education Edition by opening the respective skin from their download location.

Additionally, custom skins can also be applied in Minecraft Education Edition. Players can use tools like Skindex, among many other websites, to create, edit and download custom skins. Once this process is done, players can follow the same method as above to transfer the skin into their copy of Minecraft Education Edition.

Minecraft Education Edition is a popular tool based on Minecraft. It is used to teach students various important methods like building and coding via Javascript and Python.

