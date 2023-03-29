5 best space mods for Minecraft (2023)

Developed by Mojang Studios, the popular sandbox game of Minecraft features three different realms: Overworld, Nether, and End, which have distinct environments. However, players may sometimes get bored of these and wish to explore even more interesting locations. Fortunately, the sandbox game boasts infinite possibilities, so much so that players can even visit custom-made planets and other galaxies in the game with the help of a few mods.

Ever since the game was released in 2011, its highly active community has made thousands of mods, allowing players to explore various third-party features. As such, there's a category of space mods that add several futuristic blocks and items to the game, along with entire planets that players can visit using rockets and then set up camp there.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are several other mods related to space out there.

Galacticraft, Space astronomy, and three other great space mods for Minecraft

1) Galacticraft

Galacticraft is the most famous space mod for Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/EzerArch)

If users have searched for space mods, the chances are fairly high that they've already come across Galacticraft. It's currently one of the most famous mods for the game that allows players to explore other planets and moons in the solar system, create their very own spaceship, and a lot more.

Furthermore, this mod even adds special mechanics such as electrical and oxygen systems that players need to keep an eye on. Additionally, there are brand new mobs, blocks, and items to craft and find.

2) Beyond Earth

Beyond Earth is a technology and space exploration mod for Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Beyond Earth is a complete space exploration mod that lets you visit two different solar systems with five planets and moons. Players will also be able to create four different kinds of vehicles to traverse through space and the alien environments of different planets.

Additionally, the mod even features buildable machines like generators, refineries, workbenches, etc. Fortunately, newcomers will have a guidebook from which they can easily see their progress and what they can do next.

3) Futurepack Mod

Futurepack mod adds brand new kinds of fictional planets and biomes in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

The Futurepack mod creates a futuristic environment where users can build unique spaceships and venture out to explore completely new planets with special biomes. In addition to encountering several new types of fictitious planets, they can set up a research center on them to test out their blocks and items in order to discover new concepts and energies.

4) Space Dimensions

Space Dimensions add several planets with their own skybox in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

The Space Dimensions mod adds both known and fictitious planets and moons to the game. Each planet is essentially a new dimension, with its very own skybox and block set. Interestingly, the Moon, Mars, Mercury, Ganymede, Titan, Europa, Venus, and many other planets and moons are introduced with this mod.

Furthermore, it adds an oxygen system to the game, forcing players to either fill their space suits with oxygen or create an oxygen-filled base in alien worlds with the help of certain blocks.

5) Legends Mod: Star Wars

This mod has several packs, including an option with various Star Wars features in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

It's safe to say that many Minecraft players must be fans of Star Wars, the incredibly popular space franchise that was created by George Lucas. If they're interested in this iconic series, they can check out the Legends mod.

Although this mod boasts several features from other famous film franchises and pop culture trends, players can solely focus on the Star Wars features in this case. There's essentially a separate pack for each type of film franchise, which players can select after the mod's installed. With the help of the Star Wars pack, they can become a Jedi and travel across galaxies while fighting enemies with lightsabers.

