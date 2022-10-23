Minecraft 1.20 update: All mobs, blocks, and items revealed

Minecraft 1.20 is the latest update to be announced by Mojang Studios and was revealed at the 2022 Minecraft Live event. The degree of detail every feature offered took everybody by surprise.

However, not all content in the upcoming update was shared. This was done to give the development team time to perfect every aspect of the patch and mitigate errors like the delay or cancelation of previously promised features.

As of now, only a few features have made it into the update, which include two mobs, new blocks, a new wood type, and new skin-related options for players. Each of these brings new functionality to the game and allows gamers to get a small taste of the upcoming content.

Minecraft 1.20 features: Everything players need to know about the “Unnamed” Update

During the 2022 Minecraft Live broadcast, Vanilla Minecraft Game Director Agnes Larsson came out to talk about the upcoming update. She started by revealing that the name of the update was not ready to be made public just yet, as the developers wanted to explore their options and work with the community to decide it. She then dove into the list of features.

Hanging signs

The Hanging sign is a new variant of the sign block, which has been around for many years. The new inclusion can be hung on almost every surface in various layouts. The first layout involves hanging them using two ends of a chain, while the second has the player combine the two ends and attach them to the same point. The third and final layout is to hang the sign sideways. Overall, hanging signs mostly contribute to the game’s building mechanic.

New mobs

As mentioned earlier, two new mobs are set to be added to Minecraft with the 1.20 update. The first of these is the winner of the 2022 Mob Vote: The Sniffer. This entity beat the rascal and tuff golem to cement its spot in the patch. In accordance with its name, the mob can sniff out special “ancient” seeds that are in the ground.

The second mob that is a part of the update is the camel. It can be found inside desert villages, with all of them having one camel. Like horses, these creatures have the ability to be ridden when a saddle is equipped on them. However, they also have a special ability that allows them to dash forward, covering a maximum distance of 12 blocks.

Bamboo wood

This inclusion is the first wood set to be added to the game since mangrove was added with The Wild Update. Players will be able to make most wood block variants with bamboo, like slabs, signs, hanging signs, planks, fences, trapdoors, doors, stairs, and more.

Aside from this, this addition will bring two new items to the game as well: rafts and bamboo mosaic. The former will work in a similar manner to boats, as they’ll allow players to travel on water with the option of an attached storage chest. The latter, on the other hand, is a decorative block. Both items can only be made from bamboo.

Chiseled bookshelves

These blocks are variants of bookshelves in Minecraft. However, unlike their counterparts, they can be interacted with in a variety of ways. Players can store each type of book inside a chiseled bookshelf, be it a regular one, an enchanted book, or a book and quill. Up to six books can be stored in one of these blocks. Each chiseled bookshelf can also be used with a redstone comparator.

New default skins

The final feature to be added with the Minecraft 1.20 update will be seven new default player skins. For years, Steve and Alex have been the only two skins that were available to be equipped as default skins. However, Mojang has now decided to add more, and each of the new ones gives gamers a chance to represent themselves more clearly in the game.

The Minecraft 1.20 update can now be experienced by players. The features that were revealed at the Minecraft Live event have been added to the game with the 22W42A snapshot. Everyone can now ride camels, decorate their houses with bamboo mosaic and hanging signs, and use rafts instead of boats to traverse the world.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

