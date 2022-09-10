LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to add more iconic characters, including Cassian Andor, Reva, Captain Rex, and more

Fans of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can rejoice as it was recently announced at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase that there is new content for the game on the horizon. Titled "The Galactic Edition," the expansion will arrive during the holiday season with numerous character packs for players to get hold of.

Developed by Traveller's Tales and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the sixth entry in the TT Games series and came out earlier this year for a wide array of platforms. The title brings forth all nine entries in the Skywalker Saga series of films.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to see addition of numerous popular characters

As mentioned during the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase 2022, players will once again be enticed into playing the title as some new characters will be coming to it soon. These include Cassian Andor, Reva, Captain Rex, and more.

Arriving in the holiday season on November 1 on digital storefronts, The Galactic Edition will have 13 DLC character packs, which include six all-new ones featuring some fan-favorite names. Players are understandably eager to expand their character collection as they make their way through the galaxy while dealing with stormtroopers using light sabers and the Force.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga already has over 300 playable characters for players to go through, along with over 100 vehicles and 23 planets to explore. Further character packs have also added more to the existing roster. Needless to say, players will surely love to control the popular figures being added with The Galactic Edition pack.

While there was some criticism directed at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga after its launch, especially with regard to the lack of online co-op, the game did receive favorable reviews from critics and players. Sportskeeda's own review of the title awarded it an 8 out of 10 while noting that it is a gorgeous game in every way.

That said, although the addition of new characters brings fresh flavors, some responses to the recent news pointed out that mere injections of new faces are not enough if the content remains the same.

Sly’ 🃏 @Slyder768 @NightmareNinety @LSWGame It was obvious but still disappointing. We don’t even have an fucking arena to enjoy the combat @NightmareNinety @LSWGame It was obvious but still disappointing. We don’t even have an fucking arena to enjoy the combat

More characters for the same content is kinda meh even if they're good packs



This game needs level packs at least

✖ragincrinz✖ @ragincrinz @LSWGame What the point in characters. They add nothing to the game. Need levels and things to do. @LSWGame What the point in characters. They add nothing to the game. Need levels and things to do.

One comment suggested that the game could very well use some level packs at least.

Richard Everson @EversonRick87 @LSWGame Really? Just characters?!? What about levels or planets based on other content from the series. A rouge one level level pack would be amazing @LSWGame Really? Just characters?!? What about levels or planets based on other content from the series. A rouge one level level pack would be amazing

It is likely that the developers will have to address these concerns shared by the playerbase in the foreseeable future. Until then, gamers can gear up to welcome fresh faces in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga come November 1.

