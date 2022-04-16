×
Multiplayer in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga explored: Platforms, crossplay details, and more

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does not have any form of online multiplayer option (Image via Warner Bros)
Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
ANALYST
Modified Apr 16, 2022 05:55 PM IST
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a brand new game where players get to experience all the previous Star Wars films in the form of a LEGO video game. Since its release, there has been a lot of speculation on whether players will be able to avail options such as an online multiplayer mode and crossplay.

This is primarily because a game like this can be experienced even better when friends are involved. However, much to the disappointment of fans, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does not have an online multiplayer mode.

@Vinnydanger1 @LinterniG @LEGOStarWarsS2 @QuickBrickGames @MikeConsalvey @HipHopGamer LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sage has local co-op, not online.

The multiplayer in the game is through an offline co-op mode where players can sit on one device and play together instead of playing over the internet.

Everything fans need to know regarding multiplayer, platforms, and other details in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

As mentioned previously, TT Games' latest title has decided to diverge from any form of online service. However, the game has an offline co-op mode where players can play with their friends on a split-screen.

This is something that gamers from 2005 and 2006 will remember. Back then, online multiplayer modes were pretty uncommon. Instead, games like Need for Speed and others used to have a split-screen mode where players could play on one device using two controllers.

@TTGames @Vinnydanger1 @LinterniG @LEGOStarWarsS2 @QuickBrickGames @MikeConsalvey @HipHopGamer I'm sorry, but this is 2022 right after a pandemic, You have a game as massive as this, and you want us to play alone as we have been for the past 2 years?!

Either way, fans are not happy about this ideology. They feel that in an age where a global pandemic is still making life difficult for many and preventing people from moving out, a developer is trying to force players to interact with one another under one roof.

As of now, there are no plans for an online mode, and players who want to experience the game with their friends have to sit on one device. When it comes to devices, the game is available on all platforms across the board.

This includes Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox X/S. However, since it lacks an online multiplayer mode, crossplay is out of the question.

Aren't you a little short for a stormtrooper?#LEGOStarWarsGame https://t.co/lBRS7koRz2

There is no doubt that the game restricts the enjoyment levels of the players a lot. Several gamers enjoy going online and interacting with friends while playing nowadays. But this particular game does not allow it, which became a significant point of criticism after its release on April 5, 2022.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a brilliant single-player game. As long as players ignore the minor negatives mentioned earlier, the game delivers on every scale and will be a complete experience for anyone who wishes to give it a chance.

Finally, it would almost certainly be a crime not to mention that classic Obi-Wan Kenobi is a playable character who is always a favorite amongst fans of the franchise.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
