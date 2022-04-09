Every companion in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a fantastic game that takes users into the Star Wars universe inside of the Lego world. In this game, they will encounter many different characters in the story mode.

Some of these characters are called companions, who can follow gamers around and assist them.

Every companion players can find in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Users are able to unlock many different characters from the Star Wars universe inside of this title. Most of these characters can be player-controlled, and they will all have different abilities and combat styles depending on what class they belong to, such as hero, astromech droid, bounty hunter, and more.

Here is what gamers can experience in the companion class.

Companions inside of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

One of the biggest reveals of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was that there was a special option inside of the Extras menu listed as a Porg companion. It is a special unlockable that will follow players around and let out shrieks that will momentarily disable the opponents in combat. Users are able to unlock the Porg Companion quite easily.

Unlocking the Porg companion

The Porg companion can be unlocked by collecting at least one Datacard and spending the 500,000 studs and a Datacard to unlock. This companion is super helpful and costs not that much money for the amount of utility it will provide.

It is recommended as one of the first unlocks gamers should get if they want to enhance their combat abilities inside of the game.

Finding the Datacards in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players are able to find Datacards in many different locations spread around the various planets they will encounter throughout the game. These Datacards are generally located in out-of-the-way places that users will have to use special abilities to find.

By collecting these, they can purchase more unlockables from the Extras menu and get them in any order they wish.

Gamers can also have Baby Yoda (Grogu) accompany them

When players play as the Mandalorian, they will be able to have the Baby Yoda (Grogu) accompany them as a companion, who will react to the different situations that users will find themselves in. Gamers will enjoy having this cute companion around as they complete the various missions and challenges they come across.

Edited by Ravi Iyer