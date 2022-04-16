How to complete On Me ‘Ead in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has huge open-world levels that were recreated from the Star Wars movies. Considering how long these areas can get, it’s rife for hiding collectibles, secrets, and side missions, and that’s exactly what developer Traveller’s Tales did.

Throughout Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players will come across various collectibles, such as datacards and Kyber Bricks, to name a few. These tend to be tied to side missions or puzzles.

On Me ‘Ead is a prime example of the kinds of puzzles present in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. As a reward for finishing it, the player gets to add another Kyber Brick to their collection. Here’s how to complete the On Me ‘Ead puzzle.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - How to complete On Me ‘Ead

To complete On Me ‘Ead, players need scavenger tools. These aren’t unlocked until Episode VII: The Force Awakens or Episode VI: Return of the Jedi in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

As players progress through the story, two very important tools are acquired: the Glider and Net Launcher (and Breaker Blaster, but that isn’t needed to complete On Me ‘Ead).

Starting Episode VII: The Force Awakens is an easier method considering it’s unlocked from the start. Once the player reaches Scraps for Scraps, they’ll play as Rey and need to collect scrap. This leads to crafting the scavenger tools necessary for completing On Me ‘Ead and a tutorial on how they’re used.

After acquiring the Scavenger Tools, visit Coruscant, specifically the Federal District. Also, bring a scavenger character; Rey will do just fine. There’s a large statue that can be seen in the Federal District, with a blue Kyber Brick atop its head. That’s the target and can be accessible from the upper floors.

Behind the statue are two X-shaped objects. Switch to a Scavenger playable character like Rey and equip the Net Launcher. Fire nets at the two X-shaped objects. This will allow players to climb to the back of the statue. Now equip the Glider and glide over to the nets. Climb to the top and grab the Kyber Brick on the statue’s head.

It’s worth scouring every planet and area for more Kyber Bricks, considering there are hundreds hidden in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. They’re the currency of choice for upgrading abilities for each available class.

