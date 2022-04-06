How to destroy Silver structures in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players will often find silver structures and blocks that they can't quite figure out in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The latest Lego Star Wars title has plenty of hidden collectibles and treasures that require a certain character to open up or a challenge to unlock. These Silver structures are no expection.

In the main story mode of the game, players will hack away at these Silver structures, which will seem indestructible. A Villain category character is needed to open them up.

How to take down the Silver structures in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

A Stormtrooper stands next to a Silver structure in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via TT Games)

Silver structures may prevent a player from obtaining a rare Kyber Brick or they may simply be blocking a path to a hidden area at a level. Many secrets can be found within Gold and Silver blocks.

If a player wants to destroy the Silver structures, they'll need a Villain character. The game has several categories of characters alongside the aforementioned, including Bounty Hunters and Dark Side characters.

Search through the character selection screen to find the Villain category. Any of those characters will do. Some can be unlocked through codes or by playing through certain parts of the story.

Here is how to destroy the Silver structures:

Select a Villain character, more than likley in the free play mode

Find a Silver structure with its chrome tint and noticable sparkle

Access the Villain character's Grenade ability

Back up and toss the Grenade at the Silver structure

The Grenade will destroy the Silver Structure

Every Villain character has access to the Grenade ability. A prompt will appear when close enough to the Silver structure, which will advise what button to press corresponding to the controller layout.

All Villain characters

Captain Phasma is one of several Villains in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via TT Games)

With no downloadable content just yet, players will have to make due with the current selection of Villain characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Thankfully, there are a ton of them.

Here is every Villain character that can be unlocked among the hundreds of characters found in the game:

Each one of them will be able to toss a Grenade at the Silver structure to decimate it in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

