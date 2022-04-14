How to get the Ewok Village Datacard in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has so much to offer as far as content is concerned. Not only does the game have main story missions, but it also has side missions and challenges for players to complete, secret or otherwise.

Additionally, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has various collectibles strewn around most levels. Datacards are a prime example of secret collectibles that players may come across if they look hard enough. By finding one, interesting and fun “modes” can be accessed and enabled.

When players arrive on Endor, here’s where to find the Ewok Village Datacard in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Where to find the Ewok Village Datacard in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To pick up the datacard on Endor, players will have to first reach the location during Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi.

Since Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga follows the movies, Endor isn’t seen until Episode VI. Players will first land on Endor halfway through Episode VI.

It would be best to wait until after the main mission on Endor is completed. Players should also bring a playable character with a blaster. Any will do; it’s needed to reach the Datacard in Ewok Village.

Upon landing on Endor, travel to the northwest section of Ewok Village, on the second floor. The large tree there has a platform with a descending ramp. Follow the ramp down until you reach a dead-end. If you see a campfire, you’re in the right place.

Hug the edge of the ramp and aim your blaster into the leaves hanging underneath the ramp. Shoot the foliage to reveal a red and white target. Shoot it with a blaster. In doing so, a hatch built into the tree trunk will open, and the Ewok Village Datacard will appear. Hop into the hatch to pick up the Datacard for Ewok Village.

If players want to find the rest of the datacards in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there are 18 more (not including the Ewok Village Datacard) to recover. Other planets to visit for the datacards are:

Mustafar

Hoth

Coruscant (x2)

Yavin IV

Kashyyyk

Dagobah

Takodana

Geonosis

Jakku

Bespin

Tatooine (x3)

Crait

Cantonica

Exogol

Kef Bir

Collecting datacards can unlock fun and helpful “modes,” such as the “Big Head'' mode. It can also turn lightsabers into baguettes and even increase the number of Studs obtained.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh