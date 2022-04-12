How to complete Statues in a State Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Side missions, challenges, puzzles, and collectibles are fun activities for players to do in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

One fine example of challenges is the Statues in a State challenge in Theed, Naboo. It is a simple puzzle that requires players to finish reconstructing the statues outside the Theed Royal Palace.

By completing it, players can earn themselves a Kyber Brick and open another puzzle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

There are four statues in total, but only three are in disrepair. The pieces needed are strewn across Theed, Naboo.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: How to complete Statues in a State in Theed, Naboo

Before players can complete Statues in a State in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, they must fulfill a few prerequisites.

Players need two types of playable characters: a Bounty Hunter and Force user. Zuckuss, for example, is a viable bounty hunter. They can pick up the Statues in a State challenge by speaking with the guard near the statues.

To find Statue Piece #1, look behind the statue that the guard is standing in front of. It’s right next to a red and blue stand. Build the parts, then use a Force-user like Yoda to lift it into place.

Statue Piece #2 is found not too far from where the Theed Royal Palace is. Turn around from the steps of the Theed Royal Palace so that you’re at their back. You have to walk straight until you reach the first building on your left.

An NPC outside has the statue on display. Using a Bounty Hunter, fire at the stand and let a Force user lift the statue's head into place.

To find Statue Piece #3, turn right, starting from the bottom of the steps of the Theed Royal Palace.

You will find an NPC locked out of her house. Use the climbing bars on the side of the house to reach the top. Blast the roof, jump down, unlock the door, then assemble the statue pieces. Finally, finish the Statues in a State challenge by using the Force to complete the last statue.

After completing the Statues in a State challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, another mission will open up: Statue Spin. In this mission, players will be asked to spin the statues in the correct order for a Kyber Brick.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh