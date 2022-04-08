How to unlock Zuckuss in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is home to hundreds of characters introduced in the Star Wars movies. With over 300 playable characters, the game doesn’t just stick to the most popular ones. Players can run around as Bossk just as much as they can as Yoda.

Many playable characters can be unlocked by simply playing the game. Others are collected by finishing challenges or completing side missions.

One example is Zuckuss, a bounty hunter who first appeared in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. He was among the bounty hunters hired by the Empire to hunt Han Solo.

What to do to unlock Zuckuss the bounty hunter in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To unlock Zuckuss in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you'll have to find him in the game and complete a side mission for him. This is a fairly common way of unlocking playable characters like Yaddle. The side mission in question is called “Mist Hunter Mystery.”

The quest is unlocked after playing through portions of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This is done to unlock specific planets that are related to completing the side mission.

The episodes to play are as follows:

Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Episode IV: A New Hope

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

As you play through the above-listed episodes, three important locations are unlocked: Tatooine, Geonosis, and Bespin. These are necessary for finishing “Mist Hunter Mystery.”

With those planets unlocked, go to Bespin and enter Cloud City. Speak with Zuckuss to start “Mist Hunter Mystery.”

Zuckuss needs assistance finding his ship in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. He’s not even sure where he crashed, other than being somewhere in the Arkanis Sector.

Two notable planets in this area are Geonosis and Tatooine. On either planet, preferably Tatooine, speak with pilots around the area. You should be able to glean information on Zuckuss’ ship, likely somewhere in the Jundland Wastes.

Talk to Zuckuss on Tatooine, and the two of you will travel to the Jundland Wastes. Tusken Raiders are in the area, so be sure to keep Zuckuss alive and well.

Upon finding the ship in the waste, 4-LOM (another bounty hunter) will stop you. 4-LOM is reluctant to hand it over unless it’s paid 35,000 Studs.

After handing over the ship back to Zuckuss, “Mist Hunter Mystery” is complete, and Zuckuss becomes an unlockable playable character.

Zuckuss can be found in the Characters tab. The game requests 100,000 Studs to unlock him.

