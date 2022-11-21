Top 5 Minecraft mods for new dimensions

Minecraft primarily has three different dimensions: Overworld, Nether, and End. Players first spawn in the Overworld, build their base and gather all the basic resources from there. Next, they enter the Nether realm to collect more resources and become even more powerful. Finally, they enter the End realm to defeat the Ender Dragon and complete the basic questline of the sandbox title.

However, these dimensions can be quite boring to explore, especially for those who have played Minecraft for quite some time. Additionally, Mojang has no plans of adding another dimension to the game.

This is where mods come into play. The highly active community of the game has created several mods that add entirely new dimensions for players to explore.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other mods that add new dimensions as well.

5 best mods that add new dimensions to Minecraft

5) The Aether

The Aether is a popular mythical location in Minecraft that can be accessed through this mod (Image via CurseForge)

Those who have played the game for a long time must be familiar with the mythical Aether dimension. In the game's early days, many players were convinced that there was a heaven-like dimension they could access with a glowstone block frame and water bucket. However, this was untrue, as most failed to open the portal.

Later on, it was clear that the people who published videos of Aether on the internet were using a mod for the dimension. Ever since then, Aether has been quite popular in the community. Players can still download the mod and enter the heaven-like dimension. Unfortunately, the mod is only compatible with the 1.12.2 game version.

4) The Undergarden

This mod adds a whole new Minecraft dimension with 15 new biomes and mobs (Image via CurseForge)

This is a brilliant mod for those who want to explore darker and spookier biomes and regions. It adds a new dimension with 15 new biomes, 10 new entities, 10 new music tracks, 10 custom advancements, four special potion effects, and one new structure.

Players can enter the dimension by creating a custom item called 'Catalyst' with diamonds, iron ingots, and gold ingots. The portal can be created with stone or deepslate bricks.

3) Blue Skies

Blue Skies is also a famous mod for adding a new dimension to Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

This modpack adds two new dimensions called 'Everbright' and 'Everdawn.' Both have many unique features, blocks, weapons, mobs, and massive dungeons. Each dimension has its own theme: Everbright is quite snowy, bright, and cold, whereas, Everdawn is darker and warmer.

These two dimensions will look completely different compared to the normal realms present in the vanilla version.

2) Deeper and Darker

This mod drastically expands the pre-existing Deep Dark biome and also adds a new dimension (Image via CurseForge)

With the Minecraft 1.19 update, Mojang added a new Deep Dark biome and a new structure called 'Ancient City.' Though players were satisfied with the spooky Deep Dark infestation, they heavily speculated on a new dimension when they saw the Ancient City's central statue of a Warden that looked like a portal.

Even though Mojang didn't add a new dimension, a mod called 'Deeper and Darker' allows players to expand the existing Deep Dark biome drastically and even add a new dimension called 'Otherside.'

1) The Twilight Forest

Twilight Forest is a mod that acts as a complete Minecraft modpack with a number of new additions (Image via CurseForge)

When it comes to an all-rounder mod, The Twilight Forest takes the crown. This mod adds a new dimension and offers a completely new gameplay system. It adds several dungeons, boss battles, elaborate mechanics, unique treasures, and a new leveling system.

This mod acts more like a full-fledged adventure modpack that adds a bunch of new features to the game. The mod's developers keep updating it with new content so players can experience something new with each update.

