5 best mega bases ideas for Minecraft 1.19 in 2022

In Minecraft 1.19, players can create any kind of structure, thanks to unlimited supply of various blocks.

These builds can be as simple as a small hut, or as massive as an entire city. The near-endless world map of the game gives players a building area with endless possibilities. Over the years, the community has come up with some of the greatest mega bases ever built.

A base is essentially an area and building where the player lives and keeps all their possessions. Bases are extremely important for survival as they provide protection against hostile mobs and other external dangers. Although most casual players might only build a small base, some have a knack for building massive structures in Minecraft 1.19. Here are some of the best mega bases to build.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other mega base ideas worth checking out.

Sky Island and four other bases in Minecraft 1.19 (2022)

5) Sky Island base

Stunning sky base can be created in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/SirSurtrYt)

One of the most difficult but extremely fascinating mega bases can be built on a sky island. Usually, players stick to the ground or underwater to create their mega base, but a build made entirely in the sky is mesmerizing to look at. However, it's also the most difficult to construct.

First, players need to create the entire island itself where their base will be located. Additionally, they will need to fly up and down with Elytra, which can be tricky.

4) Underwater base

Underwater bases are fun and challenging to build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/Mofandi)

The beauty of Ocean Monuments in the game can inspire players to create their very own mega base completely under water.

This is quite a challenging but fun project they can take up. Even though these bases can be slightly far from land and key resources, players can even create an area with grass blocks and grow trees and other vegetation.

If users do not want to work too hard on building the mega base from scratch, they can conquer an Ocean Monument and transform it into one.

3) Futuristic city base

Futuristic City is brilliant to build in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Reddit/u/Routine-Solution-815)

Futuristic games and films are quite popular in the world. Games like Cyberpunk 2077 have a brilliant world with futuristic and dystopian buildings.

That gives Minecrafters a great architecture to replicate in the sandbox game. They can create a massive city where their base can be located.

2) Ancient City base

Players can revamp an Ancient City for their underground base in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Reddit/u/unsuspecting_emu)

Ancient City is a new structure which was released with The Wild Update. It's considered to be the most dangerous place, as it's infested with sculk blocks that calls the Warden. However, the structure itself is quite fascinating and beautiful.

If players can cautiously remove all the sculk blocks and revamp the old ruined city, it can act as a great underground mega base. Keeping the same architecture, a custom-built base can be created around the center statue.

1) Castle

Castle is the most common idea for a mega build in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Reddit / u/Mosh07)

A castle has been the most common mega base in the game. Compared to other mega structures, a castle is quite simple to build, as it mainly needs a flattish area above the ground where external dangers are least of an issue.

There are loads of different pre-existing configurations to choose from or create a brand new kind of castle as well.

