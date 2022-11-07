Minecraft is a game that involves a lot of creativity and building, and it comes as no surprise that the most popular structures to be built are castles. They're not only fun to create, but can also be quite challenging, especially for beginners. If you're looking for some inspiration for your next Minecraft project, here are seven of the best Minecraft castle designs for beginners in 2022.

The top 7 castle designs for beginners in Minecraft

Castles are among the most iconic structures in Minecraft, and building one is a sure way to impress your friends. Before you begin construction, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, you will need to find a good spot for your castle. It should be high up on a hill or mountain so that you can easily defend it from attacks. Once you've found the right spot, it's time to start gathering materials.

What you need to start building

In order to start building castles in Minecraft, you will need a few things. Firstly, you will be required to gather some blocks by mining them from the ground, or by crafting them from other materials.

Secondly, you will need a tool to help you build the structure, such as a pickaxe or an axe. Lastly, some patience and creativity are required! Once you have all of these things, you are ready to start building your very own castle in Minecraft!

1) Easy castle

When beginning your castle-building quest, an easy structure is always the best way to start off. This build by A1MOSTADDICTED MINECRAFT from YouTube showcases an easy-to-build cobblestone castle.

With its small footprint, it still manages to put in ramparts, as well as a drawbridge and nice foliage. Players can even surround it with a moat for increased effect.

2) Large easy castle

For those looking for a slightly more complicated build of a classic castle, this concept by Shock Frost on YouTube showcases a large castle with a gate and central courtyard.

Players can overlook the landscape from the safety of their ramparts and remain safe from any danger from within its walls. While there are stone bricks used in this build, players can use any material they like to switch up their castle.

3) Simple castle base

For an upgrade over a small standard wooden base, players can check out this small build by BrokenPixelSK on YouTube. With its small and compact nature, it really packs a lot of style and protection within a small area.

The flags on top are a nice touch and add a nice bit of detail to an otherwise simple but effective build.

4) Easy Detailed Castle

It is one of the more complicated designs on this list but is still an easy build to pull off for players who are willing to put in the time and dedication. YouTuber Minecraft Fantasy Builds showcases this beautiful castle that has spires and towers, along with other bits of detail.

For those looking to build a large castle that can complement a village or one to build their own kingdom around, this castle is a great choice.

5) Easy survival castle

Sometimes combining traditional architecture with a castle can be a great combination. And that's just what players can accomplish when they use this build by Gorillo from YouTube.

Featuring the rustic charm of a classic cobblestone survival house with a castle rampart for better vantage points, this design is appealing and effective.

6) Simple square castle

The castle shared by Riley Lock on YouTube features a different appearance from the others on this list. Its square and blocky form should allow players to adjust the height of the castle.

However, with the grand towers, they will have the ability to check out the surrounding areas and take out foes from afar with arrows. They can also ensure safety within the stone walls.

7) Minecraft small castle

Having everything contained in one place is the best part about this small castle build by TheMythicalSausage. With a tiny footprint, players can have an open courtyard, a fenced-in area, and towers to help them look into the distance.

This allows players to have a safe but easy-to-build castle that can complement almost any build.

Castles are a great way to add creativity to any world

The fantastic feeling of excitement players experience when building a castle is truly exhilarating. No matter which castle players choose on this list, the overall experience is one to look forward to.

