What should an ideal base have in Minecraft 1.19?

Eversince the release of Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, players from all over the world have been eagerly downloading it to explore its features. With the hype around the latest update, a lot of new players are starting to play the game. New players can often get overwhelmed as they will have so many tasks to do at once. On top of all this, the game hardly guides new players with a step-by-step tutorial. For any Minecraft player, one of the first tasks to complete in a new world is to make a proper base.

The base is a well-structured and safe place where players can take shelter and sleep. Initially, players make the most basic bases only to keep hostile mobs at bay and sleep peacefully. However, as they progress further in the game, they will need several rooms for different purposes. Hence, an ideal base should definitely have certain things.

All essentials for an ideal base in Minecraft 1.19

Strong Infrastructure

Some parts of the base should always be made with strong blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Whether players like to dwell in a cave base or construct their houses on mountains, each and every base should have a strong infrastructure. Many novice players make their houses with dirt blocks or normal wood planks. However, they must always use some kind of stone block to strengthen their base. Any kind of brick block can be used to make a strong exterior.

Farms

Simple animal farms can be made in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Fandom Wiki)

Players must always have several types of farms to get some of the basic resources like food items, iron, fuel, and so on. Wheat, cows, pigs, and sheep are some of the basic farms an ideal base must have. If players seriously want to progress quickly in the game, they must manage their time properly and not waste it by constantly looking for common items again and again. Instead, they should make farms for it in their base.

Storage for every item

Storage room for every item should be made in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via u/Nivep6208/Reddit)

As players continue to play the game, they will have so many items that they won't be able to manage their inventory or chests. Hence, they must prepare for this massive influx of items by creating a huge storage room beforehand. Ideally, each item should have at least two large chests assigned to them. This way, players can easily organise their items in the game.

Enchanting room

Enchanting room can have this configuration of bookshelves (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

After making all the strong tools, weapons, and armor, players will want to extract more use out of them by enchanting them. To enchant a gear, players usually start off by making an enchanting table and surrounding it with bookshelves. Players can make a separate room for enchanting where they can set up the bookshelves and even have chests with lapis lazuli and other items that are useful for enchanting.

Furnace and crafting room

Furnace room (Image via u/SerrOleg/Reddit)

Players will spend most of their time crafting and smelting new items at their base, which is why they must always have a dedicated furnace and crafting room. This room can be directly connected to the storage room for easy access to all the items. Players can have multiple furnaces to smelt items more efficiently.

Bedroom

Bedroom is the most important in a base (Image via u/waspycraft Reddit)

One of the most essential rooms in the base is a bedroom where players can relax and sleep. The most basic and important item in this room is the bed itself. Additionally, players can decorate their rooms with flower pots, chairs, tables, ambient lamps, and so on.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

