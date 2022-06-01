5 weakest hostile mobs in Minecraft

All players know to fear the hostile mobs that spawn at night in Minecraft. That said, there are some hostile mobs that, despite being harmful, don't quite match the strength and intimidation of some of the more powerful creatures of the night.

Minecraft 1.19 ("The Wild Update") boasts the implementation of one of the most lethal and intimidating mobs of all time, The Warden. Players all over the world are holding their breath for the moment this terrifying hostile mob is officially released within the game starting June 7, 2022.

With this in mind, it might be time for players to refresh themselves on which hostile mobs are much weaker in comparison to The Warden. In this article, we'll count down five of the weakest hostile mobs in Minecraft.

5 of the frailest hostile mobs in Minecraft

5) Zombie

Zombies and their variants, including the Husk, Drowned, Chicken Jockey, and Zombie Villager, are some of the most recognizable hostile mobs. However, they've remained one of the weakest threats that prowl the overworld at night since their first appearance in Minecraft Java Edition Classic.

These rotting, hostile mobs only have ten hearts of health, similar to the player, and deplete 1.25 to 2.25 hearts of damage each time they attack. On their own, they're not much of a threat.

That said, the primary feature of these mobs allows them to detect and begin pursuing a player from thirty-five blocks away. This makes it easy for players to get caught in an overwhelming swarm of zombies if they're walking around at night.

Zombies aren't the most difficult mob to defeat, even if a player finds themselves in the center of a swarm. However, their baby variants are infamously much harder to defeat in battle due to their quick movement and small hitbox.

4) Slime

Slimes are a bouncy, green hostile mob that can spawn in a range of sizes. The size of the mob determines how much health it can have and how much damage it can deal.

The biggest slimes have eight hearts of health and can deal from 1.5 to 3 hearts of damage depending on the difficulty setting. The smallest slimes have less than one heart of health and are completely harmless to the player. They hop towards the player in an attempt to inflict damage but are simply too weak to cause harm.

3) Endermite

Endermites are one of the rarest hostile mobs but coincidentally also one of the weakest. These purple, bug-like mobs spawn under specific circumstances, only having a 5% chance to spawn after a player throws an Ender Pearl.

Their small hitboxes and slippery movement might make them difficult to hit and even more time-consuming to defeat in swarms. They only spawn with four hearts of health and inflict 1 to 1.15 hearts of damage depending on the difficulty.

2) Silverfish

Silverfish might be one of the most annoying hostile mobs to deal with, but they're also one of the weakest. This arthropod spawns with just four hearts of health and only inflicts a measly 0.5 to 1 heart of damage depending on the difficulty setting.

These hostile mobs are known to unexpectedly spawn in swarms, which can cause their combined attack damage to add up and take a toll on the player. However, they're rather weak on their own and manageable in swarms with their low health bar and weak attack damage.

1) Baby Hoglin

Hoglins are the only hostile mobs that can breed in Minecraft. Their baby variants, although vicious, are some of the weakest hostile mobs in the game to date.

They spawn with an impressive twenty hearts of health, identical to their adult variant, but can only do one heart of damage with each attack that connects. Baby Hoglins are by far the weakest mob that spawns in the Nether.

