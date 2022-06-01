5 most dangerous mobs to come across in Minecraft

There are dozens of mobs roaming the overworld of Minecraft. Some are friendly and can aid players in their travels and conquests if tamed, but other mobs have much more sinister and malicious intentions.

A player will inevitably encounter hostile mobs as they traverse through the world of Minecraft. That said, which ones are the most dangerous to come across? Read on to find out.

Note: This list will cover mobs not considered bosses/mini-bosses in Minecraft.

Five most feared mobs in Minecraft

5) Vindicator

Vindicators are powerful illagers that wield iron axes and spawn exclusively during village raids and inside of Woodland Mansions.

These hostile mobs are some of the most hard-hitting attackers in Minecraft. They can deal nearly ten hearts of damage to users when attacking with their iron ax on hard mode.

Vindicators will waste no time once they spot individuals, quickly raising their ax and charging toward them.

4) Wither Skeletons

Wither Skeletons are one of the biggest threats lurking inside Nether Fortresses. They can only deal up to six hearts of direct damage on hard mode.

That said, their attacks yield a withering effect that, similar to poison, inflicts damage on gamers over time. Dissimilar to the poison effect, withering can actually be fatal.

Wither Skeletons can be deadly if players blindly run into combat with them, so it's always recommended to bring some golden apples for quick healing in case they run into one in the Nether.

3) Evoker

Evokers are spell-casting illagers who, although physically weaker than their brethren, are much more unpredictable in their method of attacking. These hostile illagers also spawn exclusively during village raids and inside of Woodland Mansions.

These spell-casting mobs have three different spells they can use in combat to attack players, and it's not necessarily the easiest to predict which one it will be. The only indicator users ever receive as to which spell is coming next is dictated by the color of the particles emanating from the hands of the illager as it casts the spell.

Evokers also can attack from long ranges, sending fang attacks in straight lines towards a retreating enemy or spawning three pixie-like vexes to pursue and attack gamers. An individual will inevitably find themselves in combat with one of these illagers as they are the only source of the Totem of Undying.

2) Piglin Brute

Piglin Brutes are a stronger, permanently hostile variant of regular Piglins. Dissimilar to their neutral variation, these hostile mobs will always attack players on sight, regardless of whether or not they're wearing gold armor.

Piglin Brutes will not barter, they won't retreat, and they cannot be distracted by dropping gold. These lethal, hostile mobs exclusively spawn in all types of Bastion Remnants.

Piglin Brutes make these dilapidated structures terrifying to explore, as running into one of these aggressive mobs could chase users out of the structure just as quickly as they entered it.

Honorable mentions: Ender Dragon & Wither

As stated, this list was only meant to cover mobs that aren't officially considered bosses/mini-bosses in Minecraft. But, it would be an injustice to not at all mention the two most potent boss/mini-boss mobs, the Ender Dragon and Wither.

The Ender Dragon is notoriously the most powerful mob in the game, as she's the infamous final boss that awaits players in the void-like dimension of The End. She attacks with various incredibly lethal attacks, including shooting fireballs, ramming into them, and spraying her noxious dragon's breath.

What's more? She can also heal herself using the crystals stationed atop each obsidian pillar surrounding the island's edges. The road to defeating this final boss in combat is long-winded and unpredictable.

The Wither is equally as lethal as the Ender Dragon. The former might officially be considered a mini-boss, but it's just as tricky of a mob to take on in combat as the infamous final boss.

After spawning, the mini-boss will immediately leave behind a devastating explosion that users will want to stay far away from. Withers will attack gamers and other nearby passive/hostile/neutral mobs with exploding skulls that the hostile mob fires in rapid succession.

When it's finally down to half-health, the mini-boss will be given an extra layer of armor. The Ender Dragon relies on end crystals to maintain and regenerate its vast health bar, but the same can't be said for the Wither.

1) The Warden

The Warden is, without question, the most terrifying mob to come across in Minecraft. The completely blind mob has 500 points of health (250 hearts) and can perform both ranged and melee attacks on retreating players. It's summoned by sculk shriekers when users are nearby while wandering around the Deep Dark.

Since these aggressive, hostile Minecraft mobs are entirely blind, and the biome in which they spawn is pitch black, they rely on their sense of smell and hearing to detect where gamers are hiding.

If its lethal, heavy-hitting attacks weren't enough to terrify individuals, the stealth aspect of hiding from/sneaking around this mob as it lurks around and listens for the next reckless movement is enough to make them explore cautiously.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

