Can you trap the Ender dragon in a Minecraft boat?

The Ender dragon is the final boss in Minecraft, and the only thing that stands in the way of players and the coveted end credits. He's a difficult mob to fight as he is able to fly all around the End and can regenerate health.

The End can be a tricky place to navigate as well, so players are always looking for ways to make the encounter simpler.

One way to make it easier is to trap the Ender dragon. This makes it impossible for him to fly away and hard for him to knock players off while they are destroying the end crystals. There is one method, but it requires commands and server cheats, so it's rather difficult.

Other mobs, especially overworld ones, can be trapped in a boat. Does the same rule apply to the Ender dragon?

Can the Ender dragon be trapped with a Minecraft boat?

Well, the answer is no. Not anymore, at least. The Ender dragon used to get trapped in a boat, just like a villager, a zombie, or a creeper. However, the Ender dragon can no longer be trapped in a boat after Snapshot 15w49a, which was part of the 1.9 update (2016).

Regular mobs, like skeletons and zombies, can get trapped in boats (Image via Minecraft)

The glitch worked if players placed the boat correctly on the pillar that the Ender dragon swoops down to. The Ender dragon flies around the island, then comes back down to the center for Minecraft players to attack, or in this case trap. The trap no longer works, though. It hasn't been tested on each version, however, so it is remotely possible that it could work in a past version, but it's unlikely.

There is no way to trap the Ender dragon, but there are other methods, like using beds, to make killing it easier. Killing the Ender dragon is the only way to survive the End once Minecraft players enter, so it is important to do so.

