5 things players didn't know about Endermites in Minecraft

Endermites are one of Minecraft's creepiest mobs. They are generally found in the End biome and sometimes spawn when Endermen teleport.

Many players have never seen an Endermite due to their rarity. However, players who have seen these mobs will never forget them.

Also read: 5 things players didn't know about Ender Pearls in Minecraft

What are the 5 things that players didn't know about Endermites in Minecraft?

#5 - Smallest Mob

Shown: A comparison between two very small mobs! (Image via Minecraft)

Players may be unaware that Endermites are the smallest mob in Minecraft. The image above shows that they are even smaller than rabbits.

Due to their size, players may not even know that they can accidentally spawn one with their pearl.

Advertisement

#4 - Arthropod

Bane of Arthropods is a weapon enchantment that increases damage to Arthropod mobs (Image via Minecraft)

Many players may not know that Endermites are technically Arthropods.

This means that they take extra damage when up against a weapon enchanted with Bane of Arthropods. This can be useful for players who commonly throw Ender Pearls.

#3 - Ender Rivalry

Ender Rivalry (Image via Minecraft)

For some reason, Endermen do not like Endermites. Endermen will begin to attack Endermites that are spawned from pearls.

Endermites spawned from a Spawn Egg will only be attacked in the Bedrock Edition. In the upcoming Caves and Cliffs update, Java Edition Endermen will also attack Endermites spawned from eggs.

Advertisement

Also read: Top 5 uses of Pufferfish in Minecraft

#2 - Despawn Timer

Shown: An Endermite who is about to despawn (Image via Minecraft)

Endermites will always despawn after two minutes.

This is great news for players who hate dealing with them. However, if they have been named with a name tag, they will not despawn.

#1 - Specifications to spawn

Endermites will attack players and iron golems within 16 blocks of them (Image via Minecraft)

Listed below are the specifications for Endermites to spawn.

Endermites have a 5% chance to spawn when an Ender Pearl is thrown and lands.

Endermites will spawn where the pearl is thrown, not where the player lands.

Endermites will attack players and iron golems within 16 blocks of them.

Also read: Obsidian in Minecraft: Everything players need to know