One of the best things about Minecraft is its ability to be modded in a variety of ways. There are tons of different mods out there that add all sorts of new features and gameplay mechanics. If players are looking for something that changes up the game in a big way, then they'll want to consider installing a mod that adds new biomes.

There are a lot of great Minecraft mods that add new biomes, but these are some of the best available right now. Each one of these mods adds a whole new world to explore, with new blocks, items, and mobs to discover. So players who are looking for a new adventure should definitely consider these mods.

Top 7 Minecraft mods that add new biomes to the game

Installing mods can be a pretty confusing experience for players who have never done it before. Luckily, it can be done in only a few steps. However, players will first want to head over to a reputable mod site (such as Curseforge) to download any of the mods they want to install. After that, they can follow these steps to get set up to run mods:

Make sure Minecraft and the client are closed. Open the Start Menu and search for %appdata% and select the Minecraft Folder. Open the Minecraft folder and search for another folder called Mods. Paste the mods you wish to install inside the Mods folder. Launch the game client and run Minecraft. If done correctly, you will now have working mods.

Here are the best mods players can download right now to get fun new biomes in any of their Minecraft worlds.

1) Biomes O' Plenty

Biomes O' Plenty is one of the best mods for adding new biomes to a Minecraft world. It adds a huge variety of new biomes, including forests, deserts, mountains, and more. The mod also adds a number of new blocks and items, making it a must-have for any serious Minecraft player.

2) ExtraBiomesXL

Exploring is a core part of Minecraft's gameplay, and the ExtrabiomesXL mod is one of the best for enhancing the in-game world. In fact, with this mod, players will be able to explore countless new biomes, discover new blocks, and witness some beautiful landscapes during their time spent exploring.

ExtrabiomesXL is one of the most exciting mods a player can download, and it should be one of the top ones on any player's list.

3) Highlands

The Highlands mod adds a whopping 44 biomes to the world, in addition to making some very fantastical high mountain biomes that can reach up to 256 blocks in height. This can be a great mod for those who really like exploring the mountaintop terrain.

Players can also see more natural biome and land generation in the Highlands mod that will make the world appear much more realistic.

4) Natura

Natura is a mod that lets players embrace the natural side of things. In fact, instead of relying on hunting animals for food, players can use plants to feed and sustain themselves. In addition, there are some exciting new biomes and areas to discover.

Natura can be quite a detailed mod, but luckily, there is an in-game guide that helps players through their transformation into a more naturally sustainable world.

5) Yet More Biomes

If the other biomes on this list aren't enough, players can add Yet More Biomes to get even more environments to explore. Featuring beautiful and detailed biomes that encompass everything from natural foliage to city generation, players can find a little bit of everything in this mod.

To top it all off, the mod's natural color schemes can help the world appear more realistic and vibrant as players make their way through the world.

6) Better Biomes

The Better Biomes mod can help to make biomes appear to be more realistic in the world and also give them more of a distinct feel.

By making each biome feel unique and distinct, players can always make sure they don't feel like they are walking through the same boring vanilla biomes over and over again. For those who have seen everything the game has to offer, this mod will give their world a complete overhaul.

7) Majestic Landscapes

Minecraft worlds occasionally generate in a strange manner. With random placement of blocks, things don't always look so great. However, having the right texture pack can make all of the difference in making a world look truly majestic, and that is just what the Majestic Landscapes mod does.

While this does require modern hardware to run smoothly, the payoff is immense. Players will be in awe of the truly marvelous worlds they have created using the Majestic Landscapes mod pack.

