How to get the aether realm mod in Minecraft (2022)

Mods have always been a huge part of the Minecraft experience. While they might not qualify as official additions to the game, mods have added a lot of spice to a Minecraft player’s in-game journey.

Mods allow modders, players, and developers to add or change various features in the game. This can range from small changes like adding new colors of wool to having new and unique biomes generate in the game. This article will talk about a mod that adds an entirely new dimension to the game.

The Aether mod is one of the most well-known mods in the game's community. First released in 2011, the aether mod has been one of the most game-changing mods in all of gaming. The mod adds a new dimension called the aether to the game.

The aether dimension serves as the representation of heaven or paradise and is designed to portray a dimension that is the complete antithesis of what the nether dimension signifies. This article will guide players as to how to play the aether mod for themselves.

How to download and play the Minecraft Aether mod in 2022

As with a ton of other mods, shaders, resource packs, and modpacks, the aether mod is available on one of the most well-known mods and addon-related websites on the internet, curseforge. Curseforge has a vast library of mods and addons for several games, including Minecraft. Players can download the Aether mod by following the steps given below:

Navigate to the curseforge website

Click on “Minecraft”

Click on “Mods,” located below the game’s name

Select the desired game version and search for the aether mod in the search box

Click on “The Aether” by GildedGames

Download the aether realm mod

The Aether II launcher will deal with all mod installation steps

What does the aether mod entail?

The aether dimension can be accessed by building an “aether” portal out of glowstone and activating it with a bucket of water. Entering the dimension, players will notice that the aether is a bright and vibrant world, designed to look and feel like the exact opposite of the hellish nether dimension.

A ton of different mobs and items are a part of this realm. Players can fly on winged pigs and can encounter angelic cow-like creatures around the dimension. There are many structures to discover and explore, like the Bronze Dungeon, the Silver Dungeon, and the Gold Dungeon.

Players face a few challenges along the way, which serve as a way to make the game even more fun. The dimension never sees nighttime, with the sun staying up at all times.

Edited by Danyal Arabi