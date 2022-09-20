How to find cave biomes in Minecraft easily

The entire Minecraft community was completely shocked but excited when Mojang first introduced cave biomes for the game. For years, players had been craving new cave features and systems. Fortunately, the developers added two new biomes back in 2021 with the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update part 2.

Subsequently, they added another one with 1.19 The Wild Update this year in June. These three biomes are extremely different from one another and are quite uncommon when compared to finding other areas generating on the surface. However, you will be able to find them easily if you know where to look.

A guide to easily find caves in Minecraft

Lush Caves biome

Lush Caves are the most beautiful cave biomes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Lush Caves biome was added back in 2021 with the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update part 2. They have loads of greenery and water puddles along with clay generating in them. Axolotls are special mobs that only spawn there. If lucky, you will be able to spot them with the help of hanging glowberries that light up the area.

However, if you're unable to find them, these cave biomes have a higher chance of generating in highly humid areas. Hence, they have a greater chance of generating underneath biomes like dark forests, jungles, old growth taigas, and wooded badlands. They will never generate underneath forests, plains, and savanna.

Another great method of finding them is by looking for an Azalea tree growing on the surface. The special oak tree is a clear sign that there is a Lush Cave biome underneath it.

Dripstone Cave biome

Dripstone Caves are quite dangerous to traverse through in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Dripstone Caves were also added to the game with the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update part 2. This cave biome is completely opposite to Lush Caves since they are dangerous and are filled with pointed dripstones that can harm you. Additionally, there is no light present there, which allows for more hostile mobs to spawn.

Unlike Lush Caves, there is not much indication or method to find a Dripstone Cave. They mainly generate far inland, away from any body of water. Apart from that, they can generate almost anywhere underground. Occasionally, these biomes can also generate inside massive mountains.

Deep Dark biome

Deep Dark biomes are distinct-looking because of dark sculk blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Deep Dark biome is arguably the scariest cave system in Minecraft. It was added with 1.19 The Wild Update, which also featured the terrifying Warden mob. You will most likely find the biome underneath places with low erosion value, such as a mountain peak or a plateau.

They generate deep underground and will be detectable quite easily if you are using a Night Vision potion. This is because the new sculk blocks will be easily visible since they are much darker in color compared to other underground matter.

If you are not careful enough, you will find the biome in the worst way possible: by suddenly activating a sculk sensor and a sculk shrieker by making too much noise.

