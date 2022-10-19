5 best exploration modpacks for Minecraft in 2022

Minecraft is known for its exploration aspect. Each and every world created inside the game is different due to the randomness of their generation.

Additionally, Minecraft practically has a near-endless map made up of millions of blocks. Given the different structures and realms within its world, the sandbox title is considered to be one of the top games for exploration.

However, seasoned players who have spent hundreds of hours in the game can sometimes get bored. Even though each world is different in terms of generation, it will have the same biomes, structures, and blocks to explore. This is where some modpacks come into the picture.

Medieval MC, Pixelmon, and 3 other great Minecraft modpacks for exploration (2022)

1) Shattered Ring

Shattered Ring is a unique modpack based on Elden Ring (Image via Overwolf)

Many players are familiar with Elden Ring, an extremely popular RPG fantasy title released earlier this year.

The Shattered Ring modpack is essentially inspired by FromSoftware's souls-like title. It gives Minecraft a completely new combat system, loads of intimidating enemies, and many points of interest.

Since it offers gameplay mechanics that are the complete opposite of Mojang's vanilla game version, the modpack offers a fresh take that will keep players hooked for a long time.

2) Medieval MC

Medieval MC changes the world generation and adds new structures to explore in the game (Image via Reddit / u/allie8010)

Medieval MC greatly enhances the exploration aspect of Minecraft. Several new dungeons and structures come with this modpack to keep the players hooked for hours.

As the name implies, Medieval MC will have a fantasy RPG feel to it. Players can either complete the main questline or delve deep into a plethora of side quests. Different mobs with unique powers and behaviors will also spawn in different parts of the world.

3) Better MC

This modpack adds more than 200 mods into the game (Image via Reddit / u/AbsintheAther)

Better MC is a brilliant modpack for exploration. It crams over 200 mods into Mojang's sandbox sensation, completely changing how the game operates and feels. Its modders also made BetterNether and BetterEnd, which add even more biomes and structures to a world.

The modpack even has two new dimensions, something that requires a lot of effort to create. Those who have only experienced the vanilla version of the game will be blown away by this modpack as it introduces so much new content.

4) Pixelmon Modpack

Pixelmon is an extremely famous modpack (Image via Reddit)

Pokemon and Minecraft have their fair share of fans around the world. Hence, a modpack that offers an open-world experience in Minecraft with lots of Pokemon to interact with is bound to become popular.

Pixelmon has a brilliant questline that takes players on the journey of becoming skilled Pokemon masters. Hundreds of mobs, items, and blocks related to Pokemon are added to Minecraft with this modpack.

Several multiplayer servers have the Pixelmon mod, allowing gamers to play with each other as well.

5) RLCraft

RLCraft is the most detailed modpack for the game (Image via Reddit/u/Quirkytheoriginal)

RLCraft is arguably the most popular modpack for Minecraft. It has over two million downloads and is one of the most detailed modpacks out there.

The GUI, game mechanics, mobs, and combat systems of Mojang's sandbox game change with this modpack, delivering a completely new experience. From the moment players enter the game, they will notice loads of new mobs roaming around the terrain and biome.

The modpack also adds different game mechanics, such as thirst and temperature, to make things more realistic when players explore the world.

