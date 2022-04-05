"Elden Ring on lowest graphics": Players react to Minecraft mod which makes it similar to the latest FromSoftware title

There are a few things that could connect Elden Ring and Minecraft. The first one is one of the most recent games that has been released and has gone on to be a huge success. The point of success could be a similarity as fans have immensely loved Minecraft.

However, the pixelated graphics on the surface hide the amount of depth and freedom the game offers. Such is how Minecraft modders' freedom has allowed players to change the game. The change is to such an extent that some dub it "Elden Ring on lowest settings."

In a market saturated with so many video games, it's not easy for specific titles to stand out. However, Minecraft has been one of the biggest and most successful video games. The game offers endless freedom to players and epitomizes what a true sandbox is.

The fact that players have been able to recreate another video game in it is just one example of the endless possibilities the 8-bit game offers.

Minecraft player recreates Elden Ring in the game

Earlier on April 3, Reddit user u/hashi021 posted a clip of a scene from Minecraft. The hilarious part of the post was the caption as the user called the modded scene "Elden Ring on lowest settings."

The mods with which the video has been made can be credited to YouTuber AsianHalfSquat.

Based on the reactions of other users, they did not seem to have enough about the scene. One user stated the graphical capabilities of their setup by saying that the graphics in the video is still more than what they can render.

Despite Minecraft's pixelated graphics, the vast world can often ask a lot from the system it runs on. A player stated that they would perhaps be able to run Elden Ring better on their system.

The video involves the player taking on a dragon which intrigued some players. One player enquired why the player in the video was taking on the dragon with melee attacks.

It wasn't just Elden Ring and Minecraft that were in the discussion as Skyrim entered. The Elder Scrolls games often involve players taking on dragons, just like in the video. This might have been why a player brought a reference to the game.

There were some quirky comments, one of which was that the owner claimed it to be the lowest setting of Elden Ring. It's quite surprising that they still didn't get 60 FPS.

There was a peculiar comparison between the graphical capabilities of one player. They stated that the lowest settings on Elden Ring would be equivalent to the highest on the other game.

Interestingly enough, one Reddit user stated some unique similarities between the two games. They explained that some points like trading with NPCs and hard enemies are common in both games.

One user even decided to combine the names of the two games in light of the content of the video.

The video was also informative to some who didn't know about Minecraft's modding capabilities. While the game in itself has an endless scope, its ability to mod it increases the engagement potential for the players.

The above video shows how flexible the game can be. There's something for every player, and the mods increase the scope even more. It also shows the amount of influence Elden Ring has had on the gaming community.

The content in the video can be made using a mod which can be accessed from here. The mod changes the game's scale and is designed to match that of the latest souls-like game of FromSoftware.

Edited by Srijan Sen