When is Minecraft Path of the Jedi DLC releasing?

Mojang recently announced a new Minecraft Bedrock Edition DLC called Star Wars: Path of the Jedi. This was announced on their annual live show a few days ago, on October 15, 2023, where they revealed loads of other updates and features they have been working on for the past year. DLCs are always fun to play as they completely change in-game visuals and gameplay mechanics.

Here is everything you need to know about the Minecraft Path of the Jedi DLC and when it will be released in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Release date for Minecraft Path of the Jedi DLC and more details

When will the Path of the Jedi DLC release?

In their annual live show, Mojang revealed everything about the upcoming DLC for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. At first, there was a humorous conversation between Mojang's presenter Vu Bui and R2D2 from Star Wars about a spot being open in the Jedi ranks. Although the first trailer showcased on the live show only stated that it was 'coming soon,' we get to learn the exact release date from the recap of the event officially posted on the game's website.

In the official recap by Mojang, they revealed that the Minecraft Path of the Jedi DLC will be released on November 7, 2023. The date is still a few weeks away, so players will have to patiently wait for it.

Where will Path of the Jedi DLC release?

Path of the Jedi DLC will be released on Minecraft Bedrock Edition's marketplace (Image via Mojang)

DLCs released by Mojang are for the Bedrock and Pocket Edition. Hence, the Path of the Jedi DLC will also be released for them. Bedrock and Pocket Edition have a marketplace where the community can publish their custom skin packs, texture packs, maps, and more. This is where the new Star Wars DLC will land once it is released.

The marketplace offers some content that is completely free of charge, while others can be purchased using minecoins, an in-game currency that can be bought using real money.

As of now, Mojang has not revealed the price for the Path of the Jedi DLC. Judging by its scale and how it was officially promoted by Mojang in their annual live show, it will most likely not be free of charge.

What will Path of the Jedi DLC offer?

Expand Tweet

The Path of the Jedi DLC will be set in the Clone War era of the entire storyline, where the player will enter as a Padawan and train with Grand Master Yoda, Mace Windu, and other Jedi. You can gradually rise through the Jedi ranks and set out on missions across the galaxy.

You will also get to customize your very own lightsaber and droid, and receive several special skins to fit the aesthetic of the custom world.