Minecraft x Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC announced 

Minecraft Live 2023 offered plenty of news surrounding the world's most popular sandbox game. Among the reveals of new features and updates, a few bits of downloadable content were also announced by Mojang. To that end, the developers confirmed a new crossover with the Star Wars franchise. Mojang revealed that a DLC known as Path of the Jedi will debut on November 7, 2023.

Downloadable via the Minecraft Marketplace, this content expansion will allow players to dive headfirst into the Star Wars universe and forge their own destiny during one of its most turbulent periods. This article examines everything known so far about Path of the Jedi.

What to know about Minecraft's Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC

The Jedi Temple of Coruscant in the Path of the Jedi DLC (Image via Mojang)

Taking place during the Clone Wars, Star Wars: Path of the Jedi will see Minecraft players assuming the role of a Jedi Padawan. After they've their character, lightsaber, and companion droid, gamers will be dispatched on missions across various worlds to accomplish objectives for the Jedi Order.

Along the way, Minecraft players will encounter dangers and hazards while strengthening their connection with the Force. Minions of the Dark Side will be everywhere, and gamers should expect to cross paths with General Grievous as they are dispatched across the galaxy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is available to lend aid in Path of the Jedi (Image via Mojang)

The good news is that players won't be facing the challenges of being a Padawan alone. In addition to their fellow trainees, gamers will receive plenty of mentorship from the Jedi masters on Coruscant, including Mace Windu, Master Yoda, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Anakin Skywalker's Padawan, Ahsoka Tano, will lend her lightsaber to players as well.

The Path of the Jedi DLC will be available starting on November 7, 2023, on the Minecraft Marketplace and accessible on Bedrock Edition-compatible platforms, including Windows PCs, Android/iOS mobile devices, and all major consoles.

Ahsoka Tano made her mark in the galaxy as a hero of the Clone Wars (Image via Mojang)

In addition to the DLC itself, fans will be able to download and equip a free shirt for their characters modeled after R2-D2 — everybody's favorite Astromech Droid — until December 7, 2023. This clothing item will be available regardless of whether gamers download Path of the Jedi, so they will surely want to snag this free cosmetic piece before it vanishes.

Currently, it's unclear as to what the price for the Path of the Jedi DLC will be on the marketplace. However, the answer should reveal itself soon enough as November 7 approaches.