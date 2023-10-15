All new Minecraft Legends features announced at Minecraft Live 2023 

Minecraft Legends has continued to carve a path forward courtesy of free updates and inclusions, and it appears that Mojang still hasn't finished introducing new features to the strategy spin-off title. During Minecraft Live 2023, the developers at Mojang unveiled a collection of new additions arriving in Legends later this year. From mounts to new opponents, heroes will have a reason to return to battle.

Over the course of the Minecraft Live 2023 broadcast's opening moments, Mojang showed fans four new inclusions to be introduced to the strategy title: the frog mount, the Clanker Piglin, friendly witch troops, and a new Piglin structure known as the Air Chopper.

Not much is known about these new additions to Minecraft Legends at the moment, but it doesn't hurt to examine what is known from their previews.

What we know so far about the new creatures and structures in Minecraft Legends

Frog Mounts

Frogs are a new way to traverse the Overworld in Minecraft Legends (Image via Mojang)

Heroes have already been able to ride many different mounts in Minecraft Legends, and the frog is the latest means of transportation coming to the spin-off. Capable of jumping higher and swimming faster than any in-game mount at this point, the frog should be a welcome ally when traversing swampland or scaling large cliffs.

Given the frog's jumping ability, it should also prove invaluable for avoiding Piglin attacks or setting up ambushes. Toss in the frog's ability to double jump, and this new mount may be one of the best that heroes have seen till now.

Clanker Piglins

Clankers are the latest addition to the Piglin invasion force (Image via Mojang)

Although heroes are getting plenty of new goodies in Minecraft Legends, it appears that the invading Piglins have a few tricks up their sleeves as well. This includes the arrival of the Clanker, a new Piglin type that uses handheld cymbals as weapons. Instead of attacking opposing armies with swords and arrows, it uses the power of sound to stun mobs.

By slamming its cymbals together, the Clanker can create a shockwave of sound and stun a player's mobs within a small area of effect. This should prove quite a disruptive addition to the arsenal of invading Piglins.

Air Choppers

Air Choppers will prove to be quite the obstacle for player-led armies (Image via Mojang)

Piglins appear to be accessing several means of crowd control in these recent Minecraft Legends announcements, as the Air Chopper has also been confirmed by Mojang. This new structure is a windmill-like apparatus that spools up to fire off gusts of air, which are filled to the brim with spores.

Air Choppers are capable of pushing encroaching armies backward, impeding the progress of players' armies, and disrupting their battle plans. Furthermore, the spores fired from Air Choppers appear to be hazardous to the health of mobs.

Witches

Witches provide some helpful concoctions to assist heroes in battle (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft fans may not be used to seeing witches as beneficial forces, but Minecraft Legends will see them teaming up with the hero to turn back the tides of attacking Piglins. These new troops can throw their potions at enemies to damage them, but that's only the beginning.

The introduction of witches also permits players to create their iconic cauldrons, which are capable of bestowing buffs to a hero's allies and improving their efficiency when battling across the Overworld.