How to change mounts in Minecraft Legends

Mounts are the only way to travel in Minecraft Legends, Mojang's latest foray outside their original game. Currently, four are in the game, and players do not travel without them. Each of the four brings a different advantage to the game. They all have special abilities that differentiate and improve them in a given situation. Here's how you can switch back and forth.

Minecraft Legends guide: Switching mounts

There are two ways to change mounts. You can visit your village to change a mount without finding it in the wild or change your ride when you experience one in the wild. Once you've unlocked them all, the former is an easy method.

Method 1: Visit any nearby village

Visit a village to change mounts (Image via Mojang)

If a mount has been unlocked (by riding them once), it will be waiting for you at a village in the game. Any village will do, so find the nearest one and head to it. When you get close enough, you can press the swap button, and you will jump off onto the new one.

Whenever you want to change later, you can repeat this step. Be sure to unlock all mounts as early as possible.

Method 2: Find one in the wild

Regal Tiger is another Minecraft Legends mount (Image via Mojang)

Finding one in the wild can be a helpful way to switch, but only if you are in the biome they spawn in. If that is not the case, you will need to use method 1.

The Brilliant Beetle is found in the Jungle biome. The Regal Tiger is located in the Jungle. The Big Beak is found in Jagged Peaks. If you're near these, you can find a new mount rather than head to a village.

The Horse is your default when you begin playing Minecraft Legends, so finding one in the wild is impossible. Once you get up to a new mount in its natural habitat, use the same buttons to switch onto the new mount.

Horses are fast, and their ability is that they can sprint endlessly. Birds are not as fast, but they do have the ability to fly. They're the only mount that can do that. Beetles are also not fast, but they can climb things. The Tigers are by far the fastest mount in the game. They're also good for killing Piglins.

