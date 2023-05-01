How to unlock all mounts in Minecraft Legends

In Minecraft Legends, there are several different mounts. Whenever you play the game, you are always on one of some sort. You never walk around alone, so a mount is required to ride somewhere. This is their primary function in Legends- to make traveling simpler. There are currently four available to unlock. Here's how you can do it.

Unlock all mounts in Minecraft Legends

To unlock all mounts in Minecraft Legends, map exploration is required. Once you find one of the mounts, an icon of it will appear on the map. You can go to it then.

Next, approach it and click the Swap Mount button. This will make you leave your current mount and climb on the other. Don't worry. The old one doesn't go away. If you want to swap, go to a nearby village, and you can change out any of the unlocked rides.

Mount 1: Horse

The horse is the first mount you get (Image via Mojang)

Fortunately, horses are easy to get since mounts are required for the game. You get one immediately upon starting the game so that you can travel. After that, you can find and use others, but you don't have to visit a specific biome to unlock the horse.

Mount 2: Big Beak

The Big Beak mount in Minecraft Legends (Image via Mojang)

It would help if you headed to a Jagged Peaks biome to find the Big Beak mount. This is where they spawn and are relatively easy to pick out. They're the most colorful mount available. When you get close, one will show up on the map. They're good for traveling because you can fly, and they're pretty quick on the ground.

Mount 3: Brilliant Beetle

The Brilliant Beetle mount is found in the Jungle (Image via Mojang)

To find the beetle mount, head to the Jungle in Minecraft Legends. This biome is home to the Brilliant Beetle, which is not difficult to find. They stand out due to their unique shape and horn. They are a pretty slow mount, but they have good abilities to make up for it. Once again, check the map when you enter the biome to see a nearby beetle.

Mount 4: Regal Tiger

Regal Tiger is another Minecraft Legends mount (Image via Mojang)

Tigers are easy to find because they are the most giant mount, and their color stands out in the Dry Savanna biome where they spawn. Head to this biome and watch the map so you can mount them when they are nearby. These are considered the fastest mount in the entire game.

