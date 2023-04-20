How and where to destroy Piglin Structures in Minecraft Legends easily

After months of anticipation, Minecraft Legends, the next major foray for Mojang, hit shelves and digital downloads on April 18. Almost 24 hours later, most of the community is still buzzing over the hit game. There's plenty to do, including a few early challenges, and one of them is to destroy Piglin structures, which is easier said than done.

Upon arrival in the Overworld in Legends, players will be tasked with defending a village from a hoard of Piglins (Piglins are the main enemy in this game). Once that battle is complete and they are victorious, they will need to destroy three Piglin Outposts next.

These are dangerous strongholds that appeared shortly after the Piglins came to the Overworld in the storyline. These can be very difficult to take down, especially since it has to be done so early in the game.

Destroying 3 Piglin Structures in Minecraft Legends

Step 1: Open Minecraft Legends

Open the game on whatever platform you're playing on (Image via Mojang)

Open the app on any one of them to begin your journey towards destroying the Piglin Structures. Log into the appropriate account, too.

Step 2: Find and take down the Blaze Rod Tower

The Blaze Rod Tower is up first (Image via Mojang)

The Blaze Rod Tower is one of three. The order truly doesn't matter, but this one is probably the easiest to complete. For that reason, it's advisable to begin with this one. It is located to the southeast of the Well of Fate.

This tower will spawn Piglins, so it might be best to take them down first before attacking the structure so as to not get overwhelmed. The key to destroying it is to use Cobblestone Golems. They will attack and (eventually) destroy the entire structure. This does take a while, though.

Step 3: Find and take down the Nether Spreader Outpost

The Nether Spreader Outpost (Image via Mojang)

The second tower is the Nether Spreader Outpost. This will be delineated on the map by the red Netherrack surrounding it in Minecraft Legends. Once again, the Cobblestone Golems are good here. The Spreaders will do damage to them, but it's best to use them instead of yourself.

The more damage they take, the more damaged they will appear until they're destroyed. Go after everything, including the Piglin Pit, to move on.

Step 4: Find and destroy the Gated Outpost in Minecraft Legends

The Gated Outpost is last (Image via Mojang)

Get to the Gated Outpost last. It can be recognized by the walls and the lava pools on the map. It is fortified, but can be bridged over to get inside with the help of Allays. Be sure to command the Golems to attack the gate specifically. Once it's down, you can venture in and destroy two Piglin Pits to defeat the third and final Piglin Outpost.

