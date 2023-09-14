Lost Legends in Minecraft Legends: Everything you need to know

Minecraft Legends' campaign doesn't last forever, and there are plenty of ways to enjoy the strategy game after its main story has been finished. While players can enter the multiplayer game modes, including campaign co-op and versus, they can also give the Lost Legends mode a try. This mode provides a challenging twist to PvE while providing free cosmetic items for heroes who progress through it.

Lost Legends is produced by Minecraft Legends' own development team and features multiple challenge maps for fans to undertake. New Lost Legends are introduced periodically, and players can access them completely for free.

For Minecraft Legends fans who may not have given Lost Legends a try quite yet, it doesn't hurt to examine how they work and what missions await.

What to know about the Lost Legends game mode in Minecraft Legends

The foes faced in Lost Legends can be a step up from Minecraft Legends' campaign (Image via Mojang)

The Lost Legends game mode is divided into multiple different scenarios in Minecraft Legends. Depending on the scenario, heroes will be tasked with different objectives and face plenty of foes. However, victory for each available Lost Legend is achieved a little differently based on the circumstances.

All current Lost Legends in September 2023

The Portal Pile - In this scenario, players will enter a village surrounded by three separate Nether portals. Heroes will have to defend their fountain against waves of piglins, but success yields the Portal Buster hero cosmetic.

- In this scenario, players will enter a village surrounded by three separate Nether portals. Heroes will have to defend their fountain against waves of piglins, but success yields the Portal Buster hero cosmetic. The Breakout - The Unbreakable has trapped players' friends in various piglin bases, and fans must rescue them and defeat The Unbreakable in one hour. Victorious heroes will receive the Prison Break skin.

- The Unbreakable has trapped players' friends in various piglin bases, and fans must rescue them and defeat The Unbreakable in one hour. Victorious heroes will receive the Prison Break skin. The Legend of the Llama - Heroes take on the role of a llama in this scenario, and they must destroy all piglin bases and rescue their fellow llamas to achieve victory. Doing so will provide players with the Honorary Camelid skin.

- Heroes take on the role of a llama in this scenario, and they must destroy all piglin bases and rescue their fellow llamas to achieve victory. Doing so will provide players with the Honorary Camelid skin. The Hunting Season - Piglins and The Beast are targeting five separate villages, and players must keep them all from falling. Once The Beast has been taken down, heroes will receive the Piglin Pursuer skin.

- Piglins and The Beast are targeting five separate villages, and players must keep them all from falling. Once The Beast has been taken down, heroes will receive the Piglin Pursuer skin. The Crucible - Within the halls of the Crucible, players must progress through multiple rooms and defeat droves of piglins across various trials. Players will only be able to bring certain mobs along into battle in this Lost Legend, so plenty of strategic thinking is needed. However, once players have defeated the Crucible, they'll obtain the Crucible Champion skin.

Moreover, Minecraft Legends is sure to add even more Lost Legends in the coming weeks and months.

Perhaps Mojang will announce a new one at Minecraft Live 2023 or even before. The developer has been relatively light on details lately, but the Lost Legends mode continues to be a great way to enjoy this strategy game well beyond what the campaign can accomplish.