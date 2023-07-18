How to get Piglin Pursuer hero skin in Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends is pushing onward with new content releases this July, including new challenges and rewards to go along with them. One of the notable additions is the Piglin Pursuer skin, which heroes can equip to show others that they're very quick on their feet. However, this hero skin will require you to win one of the strategy game's new challenges to unlock it.

To acquire this coveted skin in Minecraft Legends, you have to participate in the new Lost Legend known as The Hunting Season. By winning this new legend, you will receive the skin for permanent use whenever you'd like.

Here's how you can beat The Hunting Season in Minecraft Legends.

How to beat The Hunting Season in Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends fans must face The Beast once again in the latest Lost Legend (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Legends players familiar with the Campaign Mode have likely encountered The Beast before, a hulking piglin of titanic proportions that can bring some serious pain. Unfortunately, you'll have to deal with this creature again in The Hunting Season, as it is the central fixture of the new Lost Legend.

The new Lost Legends & Myths event sees players in a race against time. The Beast is making its way to a collection of five villages on the game map, and you must protect them from harm. Additionally, once a village has lost its fountain, the structure can't be repaired.

The objective of this challenge in Minecraft Legends is to defeat The Beast while at least one village remains standing. It's admittedly not the easiest task, but those who know how to take down The Beast can focus on their village defenses before heading out into the field to defeat the lumbering behemoth.

How to beat The Hunting Season in Minecraft Legends:

Although you can gather resources in the beginning, it's ideal not to spend much time doing so. The game already gives you plenty to start with, so it's not a bad idea to head out and prepare to defend the villages from The Beast. You'll have access to every type of allied mob right from the beginning, but you'll likely want to focus on summoning plank golems, creepers, and zombies to assemble your army. While your army is combating The Beast on the ground, set up as many arrow towers as you can to harrass the boss with projectiles. Placing masonry and kaboomery structures will also increase the health of your arrow towers and buff them with explosive damage. If The Beast steps away from the village you're protecting, take a moment to collect nearby resources so you can place additional towers and structures in case you've lost any. Eventually, The Beast may draw close to destroying a village fountain even if you're protecting it. However, by this point, you've likely dealt a ton of damage, and the boss still has four villages to go. When the first village's health gets low, abandon it and collect as many resources as possible en route to the next one. When The Beast approaches the next village, continue building defenses and spawning plank golems, creepers, and zombies. By following the same strategy as the first village, The Beast should lose most of its health before it makes much progress in the second village and be defeated in short order.

There are certainly other strategies to beat The Beast in this Lost Legend, but you can comfortably play smart defense and defeat this boss without needing to put in too much effort. As long as you have the resource for automated defenses and a steady supply of mobs, beating The Beast should be a fairly straightforward fight.