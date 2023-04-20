How long is Minecraft Legends? All you need to know

Minecraft Legends has finally arrived. It offers a Story Mode and a competitive Versus Mode, depending on what players are interested in. The story campaign can be finished in a relatively short amount of time, though things can be drawn out quite a bit if players like to take their time.

Overall, if players are in a hurry, they can clear the game in just a few hours. However, the average experience, including all of the current side content, will take roughly 12-15 hours to complete.

Depending on the player's priorities, Story Mode can take a long or short time to complete. Content creators like Ibxtoycat have already cleared the experience in as little as 16 minutes.

At the end of the day, Minecraft Legends' Story Mode is as lengthy as players would like it to be.

Things to do after clearing Minecraft Legends' Story Mode

Once fans finish Minecraft Legends' Story Mode for the first time, there are more than a few things to do afterward.

Players can always pick a higher difficulty setting and run through the campaign again. They should experience a different playthrough due to the procedurally-generated nature of the map. Obviously, making the game more difficult will slow down the general progression of the gameplay, even with fellow players getting involved in Co-Op Mode.

There's also Versus Mode to consider, where Minecraft Legends players can join forces on a team of four and battle another group in PvP combat. However, it's important to note that much like the campaign, piglins will still roam the game map and attack at regular intervals.

With that in mind, players will have to tackle the invaders from the Nether while also protecting their structures from attack by the enemy team.

In addition to multiplayer and progressing through Story Mode at a higher difficulty, there's the option of building and creating interesting structures.

By entering a Campaign session, players can always accrue tons of resources and build the base of their dreams or create other interesting structures instead of focusing specifically on the story itself or diving into combat. Some fans have already created some pretty great bases that they've shared online, so it's something to consider.

The slate of things to do in Minecraft Legends may seem limited at the moment. However, Mojang and Blackbird Interactive surely have plans for the game's future, especially when it comes to DLC expansions.

For example, Minecraft Dungeons was supported with DLC additions to the campaign for years, so it's plausible to think that Legends will receive a similar treatment in the foreseeable future. New multiplayer game modes may even be introduced, expanding on the PvP or co-op content that fans can access.

For the time being, fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for official announcements from Mojang. It shouldn't be too long before more Minecraft Legends content comes down the pipeline.

