Top 7 things to know about Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends is an upcoming real-time strategy game from Mojang Studios that combines new features with existing gameplay elements in the franchise.

Mojang is known for adding regular updates to vanilla Minecraft, which the game's community loves and appreciates. Many of these updates come in the form of new mobs, mechanics, blocks, and even skins.

Minecraft Legends is one of the biggest pieces of content to ever be released in conjunction with the game, finding itself to be the successor to another Mojang spin-off, Minecraft Dungeons.

Listed below is everything players need to know about Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends: Release date, mobs, and more

7) Release date and platforms

Minecraft Legends is set to be released on April 18, 2023. Fortunately, it has not undergone any delays yet, which bodes well for the quality and quantity of content in the game. This should give players enough time to experience the upcoming 1.20 update for Minecraft, which will be announced in two days.

In addition, Mojang Studios has confirmed that the game will be released on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Xbox Game Pass users will also be able to play the game on launch day, just like other Mojang titles.

6) Campaign

While Minecraft doesn’t exactly have a storyline or a campaign, it does have a fixed progression system that mimics one.

Minecraft Legends, however, is set to have its very own storyline where players will be tasked with defending the Overworld against an army of Piglins. Just like in the vanilla game, Piglins come from the Nether dimension and threaten to bring about a type of corruption that threatens to take over the Overworld.

Even though Minecraft Dungeons and Story Mode both have storylines, the former's is quite short, while the latter's is more like a television series. Both may have left players wanting more, which is where Legends comes in.

Hopefully, Minecraft Legends will improve upon the quantity of story-based content in the game.

5) Specialized Allays

Minecraft Legends features a pair of mysterious Allay mobs. While they look almost the same as the Allays that were added to vanilla Minecraft, players will notice that one of them is orange, while the other is blue. The pair is visible in the game's trailers and can also be found in the bottom-right section of the Minecraft Launcher.

As of now, the only thing known about these Allays is that they can help players build and demolish structures in the game.

4) Boss battle system

In Minecraft, players are expected to face off against bosses as they would against any other mob. This is affected by the fact that the game has a progression system, which means that players can choose whether they want to fight a mob or not.

Progression in regular Minecraft leads to gaining achievements, exclusive mob drops, and more. However, the player also has the option to continue exploring the Overworld and Nether without defeating the Ender Dragon or Wither boss mobs.

In Minecraft Legends, however, players will need to defeat specific bosses to progress through the game’s story.

3) Economy system

One of the most intriguing aspects of Legends is its economy system, which players will be able to use to trade and buy new items, gear, and resources.

This will bring a new level of player engagement to the game. The complexity of the new economy system will have players relying on each other rather than an in-game shop or online store like the Marketplace. This can also have an impact on reducing toxicity and, on the upside, boosting activities like PVP battles.

2) New mobs

Minecraft Legends will feature many mobs from the original game, such as Piglins, Creepers, Zombies, and Skeletons. However, Mojang has confirmed that multiple new mobs are joining the game as well.

Some new Piglin types can be expected, like the Grunter, Runt, Bruiser, Portal Guard, and Piggo. In addition, there will be four new Golem variants, including the Plank Golem, Mossy Golem, Cobblestone Golem, and Grindstone Golem.

1) Co-op and Multiplayer

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but Minecraft Legends is set to feature a multiplayer and a co-op game mode. This will allow players to play online and on local networks.

Many aspects of the game are designed to be experienced in the presence of more than one person. Having some friends by their side will definitely help players who want to defeat the new bosses in the game.

Minecraft Legends has immense potential as a successful spin-off of Mojang's masterpiece, as it offers a unique and enthralling experience with brand-new gameplay elements and tons of challenges. However, even with all the new content, it seems like the game will be able to maintain the classic feel of Minecraft for old and new players alike.

