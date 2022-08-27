Minecraft Legends gameplay: Everything known so far

Minecraft Legends is a new action strategy spinoff game revealed by Mojang in June 2022. The first trailer dropped yesterday. Legends aims to take players on an adventure across the biomes of the Overworld, hunting and gathering resources to build defenses against the invading Piglin forces.

While some might think that this is another expansion in the open-world sandbox game, the trailer showed a more active strategic approach. Compared to other genres such as action or adventure games, where one player takes on many enemies, strategy games usually involve some level of symmetry between the sides.

Each side has access to similar resources and actions, with the strengths and weaknesses of each side being balanced. Minecraft Legends works on a similar level.

In the game, players will also unite old enemies like skeletons and creepers into allies against the Nether's corruption. Players will not be left alone on this adventurous journey, as their friends can join the online co-op as well. Here is everything known about the game so far.

Hordes of Piglins, and Nether's corruption rises in Minecraft Legends

Mojang dropped the second trailer for Minecraft Legends yesterday, alongside what seemed like the first gameplay trailer for its upcoming spinoff game. The trailer showcased the invasion of Piglins from the underworld to spread the Nether's corruption and claim new territory.

In the game, players will play as a singular character, who sets out on a quest to save the peaceful Overworld that's under attack. It is up to the players to reunite the forces of the Overworld and band them together to fight off the threat.

One of the major differences between Legends and Dungeons, a former spin-off game, is that though the players will be controlling one character, they will also be able to direct groups of mobs. The new trailer features stunning visuals and a purple teleportation rift through which creatures from the underworld enter.

The game will be a collaborative project between Mojang and Blackbird Interactive, a Canadian studio that assisted with Minecraft Earth. While the game will be closer to other spin-off games made by Mojang in the past, this one focuses more on a multiplayer experience rather than a single player survival mode.

When is Minecraft Legends releasing?

As of now, no exact release date has been revealed for Legends. The latest trailer only shows 2023, which added to the fans' disappointment.

However, the trailer did reveal that the game will be available across PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation. Still, the question of whether the game will support cross-platform features remains unanswered.

While fans wait for the new game to come next year, they are also hoping to get several expansions to the main game's survival mode that they have been playing for years. With the modifications made to Minecraft skins, Steve and Alex have left the community baffled.

Mojang has plenty in the future for Minecraft fans. The latest gameplay trailer for Legends shows the amount of revamp the original survival mode of the game could also get in the coming months.

However, there is still a debate on whether Legends, being a multiplayer strategy game, will also be available on mobile devices in the future.

