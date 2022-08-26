Minecraft Live 2022 date officially announced

The logo for Minecraft Live (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Live is a streaming event where Mojang typically reveals the content of the game's next big update, including concept art, teaser videos, and in-game demonstrations. It also hosts small panel-like segments for the community.

Some members of the Minecraft community were worried that 2022 would see no such event due to recent controversies and community backlash.

However, to everyone's relief, the date for MC Live 2022 was revealed during the recent Minecraft Now live stream.

Minecraft Live 2022 coming this October

PhoenixSC / Hamish @phnixhamsta Minecraft Live 2022 will take place on 15 October.

*probably at 12 PM ET



Source: Minecraft Now (August) Minecraft Live 2022 will take place on 15 October.*probably at 12 PM ETSource: Minecraft Now (August) https://t.co/WgrM8FnOgj

The date of Minecraft Live 2022 was announced by developer Agnes Larsson during the Minecraft Now livestream that took place on August 25, 2022.

While answering community questions, Larsson revealed that the event will take place on October 15, 2022, though she did not reveal the timings.

The 2022 edition is expected to follow the same pattern as previous MC Live events, which started at 16:00 UTC. However, players should keep an eye out for official updates or a confirmation of the timings.

Minecraft Live vs Minecraft Now

The logos for the two different livestream events (Image via Mojang)

Since there are now two different live events with similar names centered around Minecraft, it can be incredibly difficult to distinguish them. Thankfully, there are some key differences between the two events.

The major difference is just how much community involvement each event has. MC Live events feature very little community interaction and only have mob votes. Meanwhile, MC Now hosts Q&A segments for the community and shows off player builds and fan art.

The history of Minecraft Live

MC Live has a long and storied history. It has seen multiple different forms before evolving into the streamed event we know today.

MC Live originally began as a convention known as Minecon, with several in-person events. Minecon went all digital in 2017 before getting renamed Minecraft Live in 2019.

The last five years of MC Live and Minecon events have featured a community vote, making it a set-in-stone tradition.

In 2017, the community voted on which mob would make it to Minecraft between the Barnacle, the Phantom, the Great Hunger, or the Wildfire. The Phantom ultimately claimed victory.

In 2018, players decided which biome would be updated between the desert, the savannah, or the taiga. The taiga ended up winning.

In 2019, the community once again voted on which biome would get overhauled. The choices were mountains, swamps, or badlands. Mountains won the vote.

In 2020, players were given a second chance to decide which mob would be added to Minecraft. Players had three choices: the glow squid, the moobloom, and the iceologer. The glow squid won the vote.

In 2021, players once again had to choose between three mobs: the copper golem, the allay, or the glare. The vote saw the allay win.

Due to speculation based on snippets of code found in Minecraft, this year's MC Live is expected to feature another mob vote.

However, this remains speculation until officially confirmed by Mojang. Now that MC Live has been announced, news of a potential mob vote should not be too far behind.

