What's the importance of Phantoms in Minecraft?

Phantoms in Minecraft are not the most liked mob of the game. These are pesky flying creatures that arrive at night and attack players. Although they annoy and disturb players, they are important in the game.

Phantoms are magical creatures that spawn at night only when players do not sleep or die for more than three days in the game. These are flying mobs swoop down to attack players. They come in the undead category like zombies, skeletons etc. Many players have considered them annoying and unwanted. Phantoms may be irritating, but they drop certain things helpful to players.

Why are Phantoms important in Minecraft?

1) Phantoms remind players to sleep

Although experienced players may not need sleep as they are powerful enough to handle hostile mobs, new players should sleep. Nights in Minecraft can be scary. There are loads of hostile mobs that can attack and kill.

After not sleeping for a few days, phantoms may spawn and irritatingly force players to sleep and prevent them from spawning. It is a fundamental tip to prefer sleeping at night instead of taking any additional risk.

2) Phantoms drop phantom membranes

This is where phantoms are useful, despite being annoying and unwanted. Upon death, phantoms drop the phantom membrane, along with 5 XP points. The phantom membrane is essentially the dry, leathery skin of a phantom.

XP points can be used for various other purposes, but the phantom membrane is a unique item that cannot be found anywhere else. Here are two primary uses of the item:

A) Brewing Potion of slow falling

As phantoms are flying creatures, their membrane has a special power. Players can use this to brew potions of slow falling. This potion slows down the falling speed of a player, so much so that they won't take any falling damage after landing.

This is a hugely beneficial potion, particularly for the new Caves and Cliffs update, because the mountains and caves are getting taller and deeper, respectively.

B) Repairing Elytra

Elytra is a super powerful item with which players can glide and even fly with the help of fireworks. The downside is that Elytra has limited durability and can break if not repaired.

Phantom membranes are one of the few items players can repair their Elytra by combining them on an anvil. This is extremely helpful as Elytra is a rare item and can be preserved with the membrane.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar