Top 5 animal farms to make in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft is known for its variety of living beings, making the game more interactive and immersive, ranging from farm animals to mysterious magical creatures. Players can breed and farm some animals, which can help them significantly.

Even if players don't want to make an automatic farm, simply breeding them manually and obtaining resources from them can be accessible and useful.

Breeding in Minecraft happens when two mobs of the same species mate to create offspring. As players survive in the vast open world, they will need specific resources to help them. Hence, some animal farms can be helpful to get an abundance of certain items.

5 animal farms to make in Minecraft for easy resource collection (2022)

Although there are various types of farms in the game, including automatic farms, here are the top 5 animal farms to make in Minecraft:

5) Chicken Farm

Chicken farm (Image via Mojang)

Chickens might not be the most useful animal, but they drop certain items to help players craft essential items. Chickens can breed with any seed fed to them.

They usually don't need anything to breed because they randomly drop eggs which can be thrown to spawn a chick. Upon death, chickens give feathers that can be used to make arrows and raw meat that can be cooked and consumed.

4) Wolf Army

Wolf Army (Image via Mojang)

Wolves are one of the favorite animals in the game. They are faithful friends of players who never leave their side and fight for them. Wolves can breed and heal with any meat. Players can make a vast wolf army by breeding them constantly.

3) Sheep farm

Sheep Farm (Image via u/D3VRyan Reddit)

Sheep is one of the first animal players look for when they enter the game. Sheep is an essential mob early in the game as they drop wool when killed. Players need wool to make a bed to sleep in. Later in the game, players can make a sheep farm by breeding them with wheat for food and wool for other purposes.

2) Pig farm

Pig farm (Image via Mojang)

Pigs are one of the most important farm animals because of their meat. Pigs are primarily used for obtaining pork which can be cooked and consumed. Cooked porkchop fills the hunger bar the most, making it one of the best food items in the game. Pigs can breed with the help of potatoes.

1) Cow farm

Cow farm (Image via u/Dekunaa Reddit)

Cow is another farm animal that is used primarily for food. Cows can breed with the help of wheat and can give raw beef and leather upon death. Players can make a vast cow farm to obtain these items, which are of great use.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

