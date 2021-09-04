Top 5 things you probably didn't know about chickens in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft is populated by a wide variety of creatures called mobs. These mobs are broadly divided into three categories: passive, neutral and hostile. Hostile and neutral mobs pose a danger to players while passive mobs are friendly and won't attack even when they're hit.

Passive mobs are usually animal creatures like sheep, cows, pigs and chickens. Out of all mobs, chickens are among the few still available since the alpha versions of Minecraft.

Chickens spawn almost everywhere in the Overworld. Players can kill chickens to get meat or farm them for their eggs. Even though they are among the oldest mobs, players may not know some hidden facts about Minecraft chickens.

Unknown facts about chickens in Minecraft

5) They had a diamond form

As part of an April Fools' joke, developers released Minecraft 2 on 1 April 2013. Minecraft 2 looked similar to the usual Minecraft, but it had many strange features, such as diamond chickens.

Diamond chickens were modeled similar to regular chickens, but they were bluish instead of white. They were a rare type of mob that laid diamonds and lapis lazuli.

4) They are immune to fall damage

Chicken (Image via Mojang)

Chickens have been immune to fall damage since the Java alpha versions. When pushed off a cliff or forced to drop, chickens will flap their wings and fall slowly to the ground. They are one of the few mobs that take no fall damage in Minecraft.

3) They can be attacked by foxes, ocelots and untamed cats

The laws of nature sometimes apply in Minecraft as well. Chickens often fall prey to foxes, ocelots and untamed cats. Due to this, players have to keep these animals away from their chickens. Untamed cats attack chickens only in the Java Edition.

Players can use the fox's ability to hold items and attack chickens to make an efficient chicken farm. Give a fox a sword enchanted with Fire Aspect and let it kill all the chickens. The Fire Aspect effect will be applied to these chickens, and they will drop cooked chicken upon death.

2) One egg can spawn four baby chickens on rare occasions

Four baby chickens from an egg (Image via Mojang)

Like real-life chickens, Minecraft chickens also lay eggs. Usually, chicken eggs have a chance to spawn one baby chicken. However, one out of 256 eggs can spawn four baby chickens instead of one. This is one of many rare hidden events available in Minecraft.

1) They can spawn in the Nether

Chicken jockey (Image via Mojang)

Chickens can spawn in the Nether realm in the form of jockeys. Zombified baby piglins can often be found riding chickens. Players with massive gold farms may have spotted chicken meat on their farms. This happens because the chicken dies while standing on the magma floor.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sabine Algur