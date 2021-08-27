Top 5 Minecraft April Fools' joke of all time

Like with many other games, Minecraft also receives some funny exclusive features for April Fools'. In the past, the developers temporarily added many features to Minecraft just for the sake of April Fools' Day, which later became part of the game.

Mojang introduced horses, stained glass and coal blocks as April Fools' jokes. They were then added to the game in a future update.

Sadly, many jokes were never officially added to Minecraft, but players can still download the older version to try those features. This article shares some of the best features that were added for April Fools' Day.

Minecraft updates and features for April Fools' Day

5) Minecraft Java Edition 2.0

In 2013, Mojang announced Minecraft 2 as an April Fools' joke. Along with the announcement, the developers also released Minecraft 2 to make players fall for the joke.

Minecraft Java Edition 2.0 had many funny features like TNT slabs (Etho slab), ponies, friendly withers, diamond chickens and more. It was one of the best April Fools' jokes done by Mojang.

4) 8-bit textures

8-bit texture comparison (Image via Mojang)

On 1 April 2018, Mojang replaced the textures of many blocks with 8-bit textures. It was announced that these new textures would be added to all Minecraft versions in the upcoming update. Some players were annoyed to see their favorite textures go, while a few were ready to accept the 8-bit textures.

However, the textures were removed the next day, and players learned it was just an April Fools' joke.

3) The Love and Hugs Update

In 2015, Mojang released Java snapshot 15w14a and called it "The Love and Hugs Update". This snapshot added a love meter, obsidian boats, caring potions, sharing potions and changed the textures and UI of many hearts.

Clouds were shaped like hearts, and swords were made out of hearts. This snapshot was just filled with hearts and wholesomeness.

2) Trendy Update

For 2016's April Fools' Day, Mojang released a pre-release for 1.RV-Pre1, titled "Trendy Update". It was a tech update featuring modern technologies like USB Charger, Reality Vision, Ankle Monitor, Smarter Watch and it made changes to signs and mobs.

1) Infinity snapshot

Last year, Mojang released a 20w14∞ snapshot containing over 2 billion custom dimensions. This snapshot had many randomly generated dimensions like diamond, netherite and several weird dimensions.

These dimensions had custom world generation, strange structures and random mob spawning. 20w14∞ snapshot was probably the best April Fools' joke ever.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

For more latest updates, like and follow Sportskeeda Minecraft's Facebook page!

Edited by Sabine Algur