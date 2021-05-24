Top 5 uses of horses in Minecraft

Horses have been a part of Minecraft since the 1.6.1 Horse update. There are over 30 different types of horses available in-game. Horses are passive mobs, which means they won't attack players even when attacked.

Players can tame horses by mounting them with an empty hand. Keep trying to mount the horse until hearts appear over it. Players can find horses in plains and savannas. Horses can also spawn as part of stables and pens in villages.

Just like players, horses also have a health bar. Players can feed them various food such as hay bales, golden carrots, wheat, and more.

Minecraft Horses: Top five uses

#5 - Pet

Pets are another reason to play Minecraft every day. Players can tame their pets by gaining their trust and love. Horses are a must-have pet in this game. They are easy to tame and are pretty low maintenance.

#4 - Decoration

Anything can be a decoration in Minecraft if a player has enough creativity. Players can use horses to bring life to their medieval-themed builds. Horses also fit well with farms and stables.

A Reddit user, u/WalkTheWaffle, created a stable in Minecraft. Adding horses to this build brought more life to it.

#3 - Horse MLG

Minecraft star Dream performed an amazing horse MLG in one of his manhunt videos. He jumped from a height and right before touching the ground, right-clicked on a nearby horse. By doing this, he took no fall damage.

Well, performing this is very situational as it requires a horse below.

#2 - Leather

Players can craft various items using leather (Image via Minecraft)

Players who only care about getting resources can kill horses to get some easy leather. In early games, players can face problems in obtaining leather. Most beginner players probably don't have access to a saddle. They can kill the naturally spawned horses to farm leather.

#1 - Fast transportation

A horse wearing a saddle (Image via Minecraft)

Horses are one of the best methods of transportation in Minecraft. Players can control a horse by using a saddle. The fastest horses can reach speeds of up to 14.23 blocks per second, whereas an average horse runs at 9blocks per second.

Compared to minecart and elytra, horses are cheap yet fast. Players can also breed horses with donkeys to get mules, which can also store items.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

