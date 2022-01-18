Top 5 cool cave builds to create in Minecraft 1.18 version

With the Minecraft 1.18 version released in November 2021, Mojang introduced various new biomes, including two cave biomes. Cave biomes were the first of their kind, and the players loved it. Lush Caves and Dripstone Caves were added with their own specialities.

As players explored these cave biomes, many came up with unique and brilliant ideas of different types of builds they could make in them. Lush Cave offered a beautiful and cosy feel, while the Dripstone Caves gave a more menacing and evil look. These new caves provide a lot of possibilities for players to make use of and create some fantastic builds.

Although there are endless possibilities to create all kinds of cave builds, here are the top five cool cave builds to make in Minecraft 1.18 version:

Best cave builds to create in Minecraft 1.18 version

5) Simple Cave storage base

Cave storage base (Image via Pinterest)

Players can create a secret cave storage base to keep all their precious items in the game. With the Minecraft 1.18 version, the caves go much deeper until Y level -64, giving players lots of room to work and build. They can create a secret room to organize and keep all items.

4) Lush Cave cosy hut

Hut in a Lush Cave (Image via u/broedersan Reddit)

Lush Caves are so beautiful and cosy that players can easily make a small hut and live under the glowing grow berries and amongst the cute Axolotls. If players constantly go cave mining, they can create a small and cosy hut in the Lush Caves biome to give them a place to relax.

3) Cave Enchanting room

Cave enchanting room (Image via Pinterest)

Certain caves can feel like magical places. Hence, players can develop creative ideas to turn a cave into an enchanting room. They can place a beautiful table that will give out a faint light, surround it with bookshelves, and decorate the surroundings to give it an ancient look.

2) Cave Temple

Cave temple (Image via u/Recon_Twitch Reddit)

There is always an eerie feeling in the caves in Minecraft 1.18 version, and players can take advantage to make an ancient structure. They can create a spooky and mysterious cave temple with traps, loot and secret rooms.

1) Cave Castle

Cave Castle (Image via romulanguy Imgur)

If players want to go all out, they can make a whole castle and city in a vast cave, wholly hidden from plain sight. In the Minecraft 1.18 version, the world generation changes, making the caves enormous. Hence, players can think of creative ideas to create large structures in those gigantic caves.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar