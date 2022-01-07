How to loot efficiently in Minecraft 1.18 version

After the Minecraft 1.18 version, players are exploring the new world far and wide. While doing so, they are also trying to find rare and valuable items.

There are loads of items worth looting from various structures and mobs. Hence, users should loot efficiently to get the most out of everything.

With old treasure chests generated in old structures, the Minecraft 1.18 version also brings loads of new items worth looting. Lush caves and dripstone biomes are filled with new types of vegetation and blocks that can be collected and kept. Gamers can significantly benefit if they loot these items efficiently enough.

Ways to loot efficiently in Minecraft 1.18 version

Players may loot chests or kill mobs to get various items, but there are specific ways to do it efficiently.

Enchantments to increase efficiency while looting

Looting 3 enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

There are all sorts of enchantments in the Minecraft 1.18 version, including those that can improve looting. The Looting enchantment is a great one that increases the amount of loot dropped by a dead mob.

If gamers want a valuable item from a mob, they can have this enchantment on their weapon and kill mobs to get the most amount of that item.

Luck of the Sea is another useful enchantment that can only be applied to a fishing rod in Minecraft 1.18 version. It increases the chances of getting a treasure item whenever users fish, helping them loot more efficiently from the water body.

Don't collect every item

Bones in a chest loot (Image via Minecraft)

Whenever new players find a chest loot, they may collect almost everything, even some less valuable items. These naturally generated treasure chests in various structures might contain things like bones, rotten flesh, etc., taking up inventory space and cluttering it.

Whenever users loot chests, they should always know what to take and what not to. This way, they will efficiently loot and only pick up items of more value.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

